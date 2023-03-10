Open in App
San Antonio, TX
The Highlander

DPS identifies victims in triple fatality

By From Staff Reports,

6 days ago
Two victims – a young men and a woman – in a Texas 71 collision have been identified, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) preliminary report.

The collision occurred around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26 on the highway near East Trail Road.

“Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH 71 in Burnet County,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Ford F-350, occu- pied by the driver and three passengers, was traveling west.”

“The 2013 Hyundai, occupied by the driver and two passengers, was traveling east on SH 71. The Ford struck the Hyundai in a head-on collision,” the report continued. “As a result of the crash the driver and two passengers in the Hyundai were killed.”

The deceased driv- er has been identified as Matthew Lindsey, 23, of San Antonio. The deceased passenger has been identified as Dan iella Harris, 23, of San Antonio.

The deceased passen- ger has been identified as Spencer Jandreau, 24, of San Antonio.

“The driver and passengers of the Ford sustained injuries and were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Mar- ble Falls and St. David's south in Austin,” the report stated.

The crash is currently still under investigation.

"The Texas Depart ment of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize dis- tractions, don't drive fa - tigued, don't drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.”

