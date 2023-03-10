Kansas Legislature votes on athletes in women's sports

The Kansas Legislature has given final approval to athletes in girls’ and women’s sports being biological females. The state Senate voted 28-11 to approve the bill, which would apply to K-12, college and club sports, starting July 1. It next goes to Gov. Laura Kelly, as the state House approved it two weeks earlier on an 82-40 vote. Kelly vetoed two previous versions.

Supporters of the ban appeared to pick up enough legislative seats last year for the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override a veto.