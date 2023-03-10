Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KNSS Radio

Kansas Legislature votes on athletes in women's sports

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVXxJ_0lEKgRtf00

The Kansas Legislature has given final approval to athletes in girls’ and women’s sports being biological females. The state Senate voted 28-11 to approve the bill, which would apply to K-12, college and club sports, starting July 1. It next goes to Gov. Laura Kelly, as the state House approved it two weeks earlier on an 82-40 vote. Kelly vetoed two previous versions.

Supporters of the ban appeared to pick up enough legislative seats last year for the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override a veto.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Republican lawmaker, leery of rivalry with Kansas public schools, launches conversation
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Dot Nary: Despite Kansas state rep’s view, disabled people will not ‘rot at home’ (Column)
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Statehouse scraps: Big support for voting rights, transgender ban numbers, homelessness bill paused
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Groundwater levels fall across western and south-central Kansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
State high school basketball champions crowned across Kansas
Andover, KS2 days ago
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to host 18th annual crowning ceremony
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Two Kansas men arrested in Wymore, facing multiple charges
Wymore, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy