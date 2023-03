jweekly.com

Like Sammy Fabelman (and Steven Spielberg), these Bay Area students faced antisemitism in the 1960s By Andrew Esensten, 4 days ago

At the Oscars this Sunday, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans” is up for seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, ...