BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason Arno was laid to rest Friday morning.

The 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s Theatre District last Wednesday, March 1. He left behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

The building, a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor. Arno’s cause of death is still under investigation.

People lined the streets of Buffalo to pay their respects as Arno’s casket was taken from Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue to St. Joseph Cathedral around 9:30 a.m., while more than 1,000 out-of-town firefighters were expected to be in attendance. Arno’s family was presented with the International Association of Firefighters Medal of Honor during the funeral ceremony. Then, his casket was taken to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

You can watch replays of News 4’s team coverage from each event below.

Funeral procession – Amigone to St. Joseph Cathedral

Funeral mass – St. Joseph Cathedral

Post-funeral procession – St. Joseph Cathedral to Forest Lawn Cemetery

Social media coverage

More News 4 coverage of fallen firefighter Jason Arno

Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s family presented with IAFF Medal of Honor

Oxford Pennant, Realm team up to raise money for Jason Arno’s family

Out-of-town fire departments travel to Buffalo to show support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno

‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral

Excavation at site of fatal downtown fire continues

“He was a hero”: Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno remembered fondly

‘A very moving outpouring of emotion’: First responders honor Firefighter Jason Arno

High school mentor remembers fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

The Yard Foundation makes $20K donation in support of Arno

Honoring Firefighter Jason Arno: Departments from across the country plan to make a final salute

Former Canisius High School teacher to speak at Jason Arno’s funeral

Sounds of honor and distinction: Buffalo Firefighter Pipe Band gives Arno a final salute

Fire that resulted in Buffalo firefighter death also caused about $2.6 million in damages

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo to host fundraiser for family of firefighter who died in downtown fire

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.