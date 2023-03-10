Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Wisconsin in the last 24 hours

By Ridah Syed, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3offXC_0lEKa6lJ00

A March snowstorm hit Wisconsin Thursday evening and continues through early Friday. The heaviest snowfall was concentrated in western, central and southern Wisconsin. Shoreline communities such as Milwaukee, Kenosha and Sheboygan saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."

Here are some snowfall totals across the state, according to the National Weather Service .

Southeast Wisconsin

The brunt of the winter storm impacted southern Wisconsin as the entire region is under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow continued to fall overnight, affecting the region with widespread power outages and slippery, snow-laden roads.

Winter storm advisories that were in effect for much of the state from southern to northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday.

Here are snow totals for the area:

  • Mequon, 12 inches
  • Random Lake: 11.7 inches
  • West Milwaukee: 10.4 inches
  • St. Francis, 10.1 inches
  • Mitchell Airport, 10 inches
  • Grafton: 10 inches
  • New Berlin: 10 inches
  • West Allis: 9.8 inches
  • Eagle: 9.6 inches
  • Racine, 9.5 inches
  • Sullivan, 9.1 inches
  • Dousman, 9 inches
  • Menomonee Falls: 9 inches
  • Waukesha, 8.2 inches
  • Johnson Creek, 7.5 inches
  • Oconomowoc, 6 inches

More: March snowstorm in Wisconsin: Snow totals, Sheboygan, Milwaukee schools cancels class, Madison moves to virtual learning

Southwest and South Central Wisconsin

Southwest and the south central parts of Wisconsin also saw heavy snow under the winter storm warning.

Here are snowfall totals for the area:

  • Madison, 5.3 inches
  • Monona, 4.9 inches
  • Baraboo, 9 inches
  • Portage, 8.8 inches
  • Westfield, 8.3 inches
  • Plainville, 8 inches
  • Middleton, 7.9 inches
  • Pardeeville, 7.4 inches
  • Maple Bluff, 7.1 inches
  • La Crosse, 6.1 inches

Northeast Wisconsin

Winter storm advisories that were in effect for most of northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday. Lakeshore communities saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."

Here are the snowfall totals for the area:

  • Sheboygan, 13.2 inches
  • Kohler, 11 inches
  • Howards Grove, 10 inches
  • Oshkosh, 7.5 inches
  • Weston: 6.2 inches
  • Manitowoc: 6 inches
  • Plover: 5.6 inches
  • Neenah: 4.1 inches
  • Fond du Lac, 5 inches
  • Appleton, 3.2 inches
  • Stratford: 3.2 inches
  • Oconto Falls: 2.4 inches
  • Ashwaubenon, 2.4 inches
  • De Pere: 2.1 inches
  • Sturgeon Bay, 1.2 inches

North Central Wisconsin

Here are snowfall totals for the area:

  • Riplinger, 6.8 inches
  • Bakerville, 6 inches
  • Loyal, 6 inches
  • Wisconsin Rapids, 3 inches

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Wisconsin in the last 24 hours

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
March 11-12, 2023 Snow Totals In Northern Minnesota & Wisconsin
Duluth, MN1 day ago
These are 5 of the safest cities in Wisconsin: low crime, high quality of life
Oconomowoc, WI1 day ago
More Significant Snowfall Possible For Minnesota + Wisconsin Later This Week
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two OWIs Reported In South Central Wisconsin
Monroe, WI1 day ago
More snow for southeast Wisconsin into Monday morning
Sheboygan, WI3 days ago
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces 2023 lineup
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Simple littering case leads to multiple charges in western Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
UPDATE: NWS Issues Warnings As 20 Inches Of Snow Could Impact Portions Of Minnesota
Duluth, MN3 days ago
State trooper hit by driver on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Menomonie, WI4 days ago
Heavy snow falls in southeast Wisconsin as winter storm warning continues
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Wisconsin City Named The Best Place To Retire In The State
Madison, WI4 days ago
These Are Some Of The Best Flea Markets In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
‘They’re more willing to be open with the dog’: Wisconsin police departments turn to therapy dogs to respond to mental health needs
La Crosse, WI3 days ago
Snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday’s winter storm
Beloit, WI5 days ago
Snow totals: Who saw the most?
Chicago, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy