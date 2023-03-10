Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Wisconsin in the last 24 hours

A March snowstorm hit Wisconsin Thursday evening and continues through early Friday. The heaviest snowfall was concentrated in western, central and southern Wisconsin. Shoreline communities such as Milwaukee, Kenosha and Sheboygan saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."
Here are some snowfall totals across the state, according to the National Weather Service .
Southeast Wisconsin
The brunt of the winter storm impacted southern Wisconsin as the entire region is under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow continued to fall overnight, affecting the region with widespread power outages and slippery, snow-laden roads.
Winter storm advisories that were in effect for much of the state from southern to northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday.
Here are snow totals for the area:
- Mequon, 12 inches
- Random Lake: 11.7 inches
- West Milwaukee: 10.4 inches
- St. Francis, 10.1 inches
- Mitchell Airport, 10 inches
- Grafton: 10 inches
- New Berlin: 10 inches
- West Allis: 9.8 inches
- Eagle: 9.6 inches
- Racine, 9.5 inches
- Sullivan, 9.1 inches
- Dousman, 9 inches
- Menomonee Falls: 9 inches
- Waukesha, 8.2 inches
- Johnson Creek, 7.5 inches
- Oconomowoc, 6 inches
Southwest and South Central Wisconsin
Southwest and the south central parts of Wisconsin also saw heavy snow under the winter storm warning.
Here are snowfall totals for the area:
- Madison, 5.3 inches
- Monona, 4.9 inches
- Baraboo, 9 inches
- Portage, 8.8 inches
- Westfield, 8.3 inches
- Plainville, 8 inches
- Middleton, 7.9 inches
- Pardeeville, 7.4 inches
- Maple Bluff, 7.1 inches
- La Crosse, 6.1 inches
Northeast Wisconsin
Winter storm advisories that were in effect for most of northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday. Lakeshore communities saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."
Here are the snowfall totals for the area:
- Sheboygan, 13.2 inches
- Kohler, 11 inches
- Howards Grove, 10 inches
- Oshkosh, 7.5 inches
- Weston: 6.2 inches
- Manitowoc: 6 inches
- Plover: 5.6 inches
- Neenah: 4.1 inches
- Fond du Lac, 5 inches
- Appleton, 3.2 inches
- Stratford: 3.2 inches
- Oconto Falls: 2.4 inches
- Ashwaubenon, 2.4 inches
- De Pere: 2.1 inches
- Sturgeon Bay, 1.2 inches
North Central Wisconsin
Here are snowfall totals for the area:
- Riplinger, 6.8 inches
- Bakerville, 6 inches
- Loyal, 6 inches
- Wisconsin Rapids, 3 inches
