Here are the latest snowfall totals from across Wisconsin in the last 24 hours

A March snowstorm hit Wisconsin Thursday evening and continues through early Friday. The heaviest snowfall was concentrated in western, central and southern Wisconsin. Shoreline communities such as Milwaukee, Kenosha and Sheboygan saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."

Here are some snowfall totals across the state, according to the National Weather Service .

Southeast Wisconsin

The brunt of the winter storm impacted southern Wisconsin as the entire region is under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow continued to fall overnight, affecting the region with widespread power outages and slippery, snow-laden roads.

Winter storm advisories that were in effect for much of the state from southern to northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday.

Here are snow totals for the area:

Mequon, 12 inches

Random Lake: 11.7 inches

West Milwaukee: 10.4 inches

St. Francis, 10.1 inches

Mitchell Airport, 10 inches

Grafton: 10 inches

New Berlin: 10 inches

West Allis: 9.8 inches

Eagle: 9.6 inches

Racine, 9.5 inches

Sullivan, 9.1 inches

Dousman, 9 inches

Menomonee Falls: 9 inches

Waukesha, 8.2 inches

Johnson Creek, 7.5 inches

Oconomowoc, 6 inches

Southwest and South Central Wisconsin

Southwest and the south central parts of Wisconsin also saw heavy snow under the winter storm warning.

Here are snowfall totals for the area:

Madison, 5.3 inches

Monona, 4.9 inches

Baraboo, 9 inches

Portage, 8.8 inches

Westfield, 8.3 inches

Plainville, 8 inches

Middleton, 7.9 inches

Pardeeville, 7.4 inches

Maple Bluff, 7.1 inches

La Crosse, 6.1 inches

Northeast Wisconsin

Winter storm advisories that were in effect for most of northeastern Wisconsin expired at noon Friday. Lakeshore communities saw additional snowfall due to "lake enhancement snow."

Here are the snowfall totals for the area:

Sheboygan, 13.2 inches

Kohler, 11 inches

Howards Grove, 10 inches

Oshkosh, 7.5 inches

Weston: 6.2 inches

Manitowoc: 6 inches

Plover: 5.6 inches

Neenah: 4.1 inches

Fond du Lac, 5 inches

Appleton, 3.2 inches

Stratford: 3.2 inches

Oconto Falls: 2.4 inches

Ashwaubenon, 2.4 inches

De Pere: 2.1 inches

Sturgeon Bay, 1.2 inches

North Central Wisconsin

Here are snowfall totals for the area:

Riplinger, 6.8 inches

Bakerville, 6 inches

Loyal, 6 inches

Wisconsin Rapids, 3 inches

