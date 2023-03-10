Open in App
Columbia, SC
The Tennessean

SEC Unfiltered: Why is no one trying to preserve Georgia football vs. South Carolina rivalry?

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK,

4 days ago


Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Today, SEC columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

In South Carolina's three decades competing in the SEC, the Gamecocks have not developed many heated conference rivalries. Clemson remains the Gamecocks’ biggest rival. Makes sense. Bad blood between instate rivals is tough to replicate.

In terms of an SEC rival, Georgia is the closest thing going, both in terms of proximity and heat. The schools are about 160 miles apart, and although the series is significantly tilted in favor of the Bulldogs, it had been pretty competitive throughout most of this millennium until Georgia’s ascent to dominance the past few years.

It’s not an A-list SEC rivalry, and the Gamecocks surely are not Georgia’s top rival. They trail Florida and Auburn, at a minimum, within the SEC as Georgia's rivals.

Still, it’s a solid undercard rivalry, one that has delivered some great games. Five of the eight matchups from 2007-13 were decided by one possession.

And yet, everyone seems all too willing to let this rivalry – or whatever it is – die on the vine.

Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner told The Athletic that his school isn’t pushing to retain an annual game against Georgia if the SEC shifts to a nine-game conference schedule with three fixed annual rivals per team beginning in 2024, after Oklahoma and Texas join.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that the likeliest lineup of rivals would include Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee being assigned to South Carolina, while Georgia receives Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.

Tanner’s comments don’t dispute that.

“Unlike Alabama-Auburn, unlike a couple others, we feel like we have two or three schools that are rivals, but it’s not a Clemson-South Carolina rivalry,” Tanner told The Athletic. “Certainly, we have our rivals, but there will be others in the league where if you rated the top rivalries we wouldn’t be listed, probably, among the top four or five.”

Tanner previously told me that South Carolina would prefer to stick to an eight-game SEC schedule after the conference expands to 16 teams. That's an unlikely outcome.

USC’s lack of a push to play Georgia probably emanates, at least in part, from the Bulldogs winning back-to-back national championships.

And, I doubt anyone at Georgia is pushing to swap Kentucky for South Carolina. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are chum for Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs haven’t lost to Kentucky since 2009.

If Georgia-South Carolina is not preserved as an annual game, it wouldn’t be some great travesty. In the schedule models the SEC is considering, teams that aren’t assigned to each other as rivals still will play once every two years.

To Tanner’s point, this series isn't the Iron Bowl. But, it's not nothing, either.

As recently as 2015, Bleacher Report ranked Georgia-South Carolina as the SEC's 10th-best rivalry.

And it would be an easy fix to get Georgia and South Carolina aligned.

You’d just have to flip-flop Kentucky and South Carolina. Serve USC to Georgia and Kentucky to Florida.

Here’s what I’ve proposed:

Florida’s rivals: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma

Georgia’s rivals: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky’s rivals: Florida, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

South Carolina’s rivals: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee

Doesn’t sound like anyone is eager to fight to retain Georgia-South Carolina on the annual dance card, though.

In that case, Tennessee may emerge as USC’s top SEC rival, if it isn’t already. The two fan bases often scrap with each other online.

Anyway, it’s tempting to steer clear of Georgia right now.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered.

