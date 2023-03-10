Open in App
Spartanburg, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Four must-attend St. Patrick's Day events for local foodies

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXt1Q_0lEKZntm00

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

St. Patrick's Day isn't until next weekend, but plenty of food scene favorites throughout the county have started announcing their plans for the big day and all the days leading up to it.

Humble Grounds (132 S. Main St., Woodruff) will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Food and Folklore event from 10 a..m-3 p.m. on March 18 with a corned beef and cabbage dinner, sweet crêpes, and music from Josh Godfrey.

Celebrations in Greer start this Sunday. The monthly Sunday Brunch Market, hosted by the Greer Farmers Market at Greer City Park (301 E. Poinsett St., Greer), is themed for St. Patrick's Day as the Celtic Market, running from 11 a..m-2p.m. The event will feature live Celtic music from Mike Cannon, JH Boman, and Todd Hardy and demonstrations by American Hurling and the Upstate Renaissance Faire. Bakers, farmers and artisans will have booths throughout the event and four food trucks will be on site.

Community reporter Joanna Johnson published a round-up of downtown St. Patrick's Day happenings yesterday, including all the details on the annual Shenanigans on the Square and Yard Malarky events. Check it out below!

St. Patrick's Day concerts:Spartanburg's downtown to become a sea of green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

More great reads:

Weekend food trucks, markets and more

  • A food truck rollout will be taking place at Greer City Park (301 E. Poinsett St., Greer) today from 5-8:00 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets or chairs to enjoy an evening of live music. Beer will be on sale for those old enough to purchase.
  • Pharmacy Coffee (187 N. Church St., Spartanburg) is hosting its monthly artists' pop-up tomorrow from 10 a.m.-2p.m. in the Montgomery Building arcade. Grab a cup of coffee and browse local artists and small businesses.
  • Boiling Springs' Los Mexicanos and Autowerks S.C. are partnering for another Cars, Coffee, & Comics event to benefit Spartanburg Humane Society Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m at Rocky Branch Plaza (2528 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs). The car show will feature a comic book sale, breakfast burritos from Los Mexicanos, coffee and pastries from TGS Coffee Trailers and a pet food and cleaning supply drive for the humane society. Pets are welcome!

PI(e) Day fun

Pi Day (3/14) has once again inspired some punny celebrations:

  • Join Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery (197 E. St. John St., Spartanburg) for a Pi Day pie bake-off from 6-8 p.m. next Tuesday, March 14. It costs $10 per pie to enter, and the winning pie earns a $50 cash prize. Email ciclopsholden@gmail.com for more details or to register.
  • Across the street at Spartanburg Science Center (200 E. St. John St., Spartanburg), Blue Moon Specialty Foods is partnering for a Pi(e) Day pie tasting fundraiser. Try five of Blue Moon’s pies from 3-7 p.m. March 14 for $15 (adults) or $10 (kids 10 and under). 50 percent of ticket sales will go to the science center. Buy tickets here.

If you enjoy Spartanburg Eats, please forward this email to a fellow foodie!

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Spartanburg Eats newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spartanburg, SC newsLocal Spartanburg, SC
New development coming to former school district campus in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Million dollar jewelry heist reported at Westgate Mall
Spartanburg, SC8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pi Day deal offer at Buttermilk Sky Pie in Greenville
Greenville, SC15 hours ago
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC7 hours ago
Update on Lake Conestee Dam
Greenville, SC22 hours ago
In Depth: Upstate fentanyl deaths
Greenville, SC13 hours ago
Brewery, food hall coming to former Fountain Inn flour mill
Fountain Inn, SC1 day ago
Owner of Smoke on the Water in Greenville gives update on restaurant status
Greenville, SC9 hours ago
Oyster Roast For Greenville High School
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Popular Greer hotdog restaurant closes after years in business
Greer, SC1 day ago
Greenville Eight member authors book challenging young activists
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Greenville announces plan to sell current city hall for redevelopment
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Multiple road closures across the Upstate
Greenville, SC16 hours ago
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville ahead of concert
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Greenville ranked 15th nationally for most obese metro areas
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Deputies warn of scam in Laurens Co.
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Greenville City Council gives initial approval for annexation plan
Greenville, SC23 hours ago
City of Easley postpones annexation vote, neighbors fill chambers in opposition
Easley, SC22 hours ago
Easley meeting heated as council weighs annexation, development
Easley, SC23 hours ago
‘Anybody that’s in this community knows that it hurts’: Greer restaurant owner, looking to rebuild after fire
Greer, SC3 days ago
Residents in one Upstate town resistant to possible land expansion
Easley, SC11 hours ago
New to the Street: Autobell Car Wash
Simpsonville, SC1 day ago
Customers without power in Greenville due to vehicle, fallen limbs
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville
Powdersville, SC1 day ago
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Man accused of groping woman at Spartanburg rehab facility
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Suspect in Upstate murder last month, now in custody
Greenville, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy