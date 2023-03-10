Four must-attend St. Patrick's Day events for local foodies

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

St. Patrick's Day isn't until next weekend, but plenty of food scene favorites throughout the county have started announcing their plans for the big day and all the days leading up to it.

Humble Grounds (132 S. Main St., Woodruff) will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Food and Folklore event from 10 a..m-3 p.m. on March 18 with a corned beef and cabbage dinner, sweet crêpes, and music from Josh Godfrey.

Celebrations in Greer start this Sunday. The monthly Sunday Brunch Market, hosted by the Greer Farmers Market at Greer City Park (301 E. Poinsett St., Greer), is themed for St. Patrick's Day as the Celtic Market, running from 11 a..m-2p.m. The event will feature live Celtic music from Mike Cannon, JH Boman, and Todd Hardy and demonstrations by American Hurling and the Upstate Renaissance Faire. Bakers, farmers and artisans will have booths throughout the event and four food trucks will be on site.

Community reporter Joanna Johnson published a round-up of downtown St. Patrick's Day happenings yesterday, including all the details on the annual Shenanigans on the Square and Yard Malarky events. Check it out below!

St. Patrick's Day concerts:Spartanburg's downtown to become a sea of green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

More great reads:

Weekend food trucks, markets and more

A food truck rollout will be taking place at Greer City Park (301 E. Poinsett St., Greer) today from 5-8:00 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets or chairs to enjoy an evening of live music. Beer will be on sale for those old enough to purchase.

Pharmacy Coffee (187 N. Church St., Spartanburg) is hosting its monthly artists' pop-up tomorrow from 10 a.m.-2p.m. in the Montgomery Building arcade. Grab a cup of coffee and browse local artists and small businesses.

Boiling Springs' Los Mexicanos and Autowerks S.C. are partnering for another Cars, Coffee, & Comics event to benefit Spartanburg Humane Society Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m at Rocky Branch Plaza (2528 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs). The car show will feature a comic book sale, breakfast burritos from Los Mexicanos, coffee and pastries from TGS Coffee Trailers and a pet food and cleaning supply drive for the humane society. Pets are welcome!

PI(e) Day fun

Pi Day (3/14) has once again inspired some punny celebrations:

Join Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery (197 E. St. John St., Spartanburg) for a Pi Day pie bake-off from 6-8 p.m. next Tuesday, March 14. It costs $10 per pie to enter, and the winning pie earns a $50 cash prize. Email ciclopsholden@gmail.com for more details or to register.

Across the street at Spartanburg Science Center (200 E. St. John St., Spartanburg), Blue Moon Specialty Foods is partnering for a Pi(e) Day pie tasting fundraiser. Try five of Blue Moon's pies from 3-7 p.m. March 14 for $15 (adults) or $10 (kids 10 and under). 50 percent of ticket sales will go to the science center. Buy tickets here.

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

