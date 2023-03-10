Wednesday the happy Alaskan husky has ‘arresting blue eyes.’ She needs a new home

Wednesday is not one to be defined by sorrow, because she doesn’t believe in the existence of bad days.

Instead of dwelling on having lost her family, the 10-year-old Alaskan husky dog focuses on the good.

At the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, she waits quietly in her kennel, anticipating the arrival of a visitor.

When someone stops by, she wags her tail and patiently waits for more good to come.

Wednesday loves people, and her happy demeanor is contagious. She has arresting pale blue eyes and a beautiful coat that forms strips along her back and sides.

In a word, she is beautiful.

Wednesday’s not just a pretty face. She gets along with all the other shelter dogs she’s met, and even has some canine playdate pals.

Since she loves to play chase, Wednesday is best suited for a cat-free home.

According to her past family of more than six years, Wednesday is good with children of all ages. They also noted she likes to sleep, laze about and play fetch.

Currently, the shelter is hosting a number of huskies available for adoption. Two are puppies only 5 months old.

So it’s not surprising would-be adopters have passed Wednesday by.

That’s unfortunate, because she’s ideal for anyone looking to adopt a loving, mellow and happy four-legged family member.

Wednesday’s a patient girl who knows that, one day, someone will come to adopt her and that good day will become the best day ever.

How to adopt a pet

For more information about Wednesday (ID No. 288103), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit slocounty.ca.gov/aserv . The shelter is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.