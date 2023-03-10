Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Wednesday the happy Alaskan husky has ‘arresting blue eyes.’ She needs a new home

By Ellen Perryess,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVIlo_0lEKXOxJ00

Wednesday is not one to be defined by sorrow, because she doesn’t believe in the existence of bad days.

Instead of dwelling on having lost her family, the 10-year-old Alaskan husky dog focuses on the good.

At the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, she waits quietly in her kennel, anticipating the arrival of a visitor.

When someone stops by, she wags her tail and patiently waits for more good to come.

Wednesday loves people, and her happy demeanor is contagious. She has arresting pale blue eyes and a beautiful coat that forms strips along her back and sides.

In a word, she is beautiful.

Wednesday’s not just a pretty face. She gets along with all the other shelter dogs she’s met, and even has some canine playdate pals.

Since she loves to play chase, Wednesday is best suited for a cat-free home.

According to her past family of more than six years, Wednesday is good with children of all ages. They also noted she likes to sleep, laze about and play fetch.

Currently, the shelter is hosting a number of huskies available for adoption. Two are puppies only 5 months old.

So it’s not surprising would-be adopters have passed Wednesday by.

That’s unfortunate, because she’s ideal for anyone looking to adopt a loving, mellow and happy four-legged family member.

Wednesday’s a patient girl who knows that, one day, someone will come to adopt her and that good day will become the best day ever.

How to adopt a pet

For more information about Wednesday (ID No. 288103), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit slocounty.ca.gov/aserv . The shelter is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Magic
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Fire destroys $325K worth of produce boxes Saturday at Lompoc Valley Cooling
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA1 day ago
SLO senior home under fire for health and safety issues
San Luis Obispo, CA15 hours ago
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds ahead of Tuesday rain
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Storm related road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Santa Barbara, CA7 hours ago
Oceano residents and visitors keep an eye on floodwaters amid evacuation order
Oceano, CA1 hour ago
Lompoc business owner says arson is to blame for destructive weekend fire
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Grover Beach issues evacuation warning over potential flooding
Grover Beach, CA23 hours ago
Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents due to upcoming storm
Oceano, CA1 day ago
Veterans on motorcycles brave rain to escort traveling Vietnam War memorial to SLO
San Luis Obispo, CA6 hours ago
Evacuation warnings issued across SLO County as powerful storm approaches
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Arroyo Grande explores safe parking sites for unhoused residents living in vehicles
Arroyo Grande, CA1 day ago
Salinas River expected to reach flood stage Tuesday
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Renovations begin at Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Mobile home residents in Morro Bay back to square one following Friday's storm
Morro Bay, CA2 days ago
SLO doesn’t need another theater — or a parking garage to support it | Opinion
San Luis Obispo, CA2 hours ago
More flooding expected in Morro Bay, evacuation warning issued
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting on north side
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy