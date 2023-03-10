Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Tribune

Flash flood warning issued for SLO County

By Kaytlyn Leslie,

4 days ago

Update, 7:30 a.m.:

The National Weather Service has expanded its flash flood advisory to encompass much of San Luis Obispo County, including the cities of San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Santa Margarita, Oceano, Avila Beach, Templeton and Cayucos.

Original story:

A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the North Coast early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern San Luis Obispo County, saying “life-threatening flash flooding” was “ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

“This has the potential to become an especially dangerous flooding situation by late this morning,” the warning said.

According to the warning, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across northwestern San Luis Obispo County at 5:10 a.m.; between 2 and 5 inches had already fallen in many areas, with places over the mountains seeing upwards of 7 inches, the agency said.

Another 4 to 8 inches of rain are possible in the area through the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The places expected to be most impacted by flash flooding are Cambria, Point Piedras Blancas, Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento.

The flash flood warning will be in effect until 1 p.m., the agency said. Meanwhile, a larger flood advisory for the entirety of San Luis Obispo County is set to expire at 7 a.m.

A lower-grade flood watch will continue for the entire area through Friday night.

