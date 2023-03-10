Open in App
BuzzFeed News

Courteney Cox Said She Didn’t Realize She Looked “A Little Off” When She Went Overboard With Facial Fillers And Admitted That She “Messed Up A Lot”

By Leyla Mohammed,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0yKu_0lEKXGtV00

Courteney Cox is expressing regret over her previous cosmetic procedures .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imbpx_0lEKXGtV00
Dominik Bindl / FilmMagic

Courteney, 58, has been in the spotlight for decades. She rose to prominence after portraying Monica Geller in hit NBC sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004, before gaining even more popularity when she landed the role of Gale Weathers in all six Scream movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04i595_0lEKXGtV00
NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

But sadly for Courteney, her changing appearance has remained at the center of public scrutiny for years after it became apparent that she’d altered her face with fillers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr0EM_0lEKXGtV00
Charley Gallay

Ultimately, in 2017, Courteney revealed that she’d had all of her fillers dissolved after realizing that she didn’t “look right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19acJ3_0lEKXGtV00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“I’m as natural as I can be,” she told New Beauty . “I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPe9U_0lEKXGtV00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Speaking about how quickly she found herself eager to get more and more work done, Courteney said, “The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, ‘Oh shit, this doesn't look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSTPv_0lEKXGtV00
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Then, last year, Courteney explained that she’d been trying to “chase” a more youthful appearance by getting loads of filler, though realized that she had “to stop” when the public began scrutinizing her new look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzUdl_0lEKXGtV00
Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she told the Sunday Times . “And I didn’t realize that, oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRXPv_0lEKXGtV00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now, Courteney has opened up even further about going overboard with facial fillers, revealing that she thought she looked great at the time during a candid episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOxMs_0lEKXGtV00
Karwai Tang / WireImage

“It’s a domino effect. You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aQA7_0lEKXGtV00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person,” she went on, adding that she ultimately got “too many fillers” and “messed up a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ommt8_0lEKXGtV00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Bumble

“Thank god they are removable,” Courteney said. “I think I messed up a lot. … Luckily I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLi6d_0lEKXGtV00
Randy Holmes / ABC

“Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfUT3_0lEKXGtV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Turner

And Courteney went on to admit that when she looks back on photos of herself with loads of facial fillers, she simply “can’t believe” how different she was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6Zr7_0lEKXGtV00
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

“I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked OK, and I can't believe it,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPLhh_0lEKXGtV00
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Fans have since openly praised Courteney for her “honesty” and “transparency,” thanking her for being so candid about her regrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id4NE_0lEKXGtV00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“I really admire her honesty! And I think the transparency is helpful,” one tweet read.

I really admire her honesty! And I think the transparency is helpful https://t.co/vh3JIezGrj

@BeeBabs 09:57 AM - 10 Mar 2023

“A lot of young girls need to see this because getting fillers in your 20s isn’t it. She had them dissolved and she looks so much more beautiful,” someone wrote.

A lot of young girls need to see this because getting fillers in your 20s isn’t it. She had them dissolved and she looks so much more beautiful https://t.co/2LNcdlreI0

@dantheestan 09:56 AM - 10 Mar 2023

“I’m so glad that women like Courteney are sharing their regret over these things. She’s had hers dissolved and looks fantastic,” another person echoed.

I’m so glad that women like Courteney are sharing their regret over these things. She’s had hers dissolved and looks fantastic. https://t.co/MofLnk2dVe

@roalsovi 08:42 AM - 10 Mar 2023

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have expressed how sad they feel for Courteney, given how much pressure she and other women in the spotlight face to remain youthful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvhN6_0lEKXGtV00
David Buchan / Getty Images

“can we normalise aging, so many women are going to grow up regretting stuff like this,” someone wrote.

can we normalise aging, so many women are going to grow up regretting stuff like this https://t.co/aQqz67iXHi

@luvfoolishh 07:08 AM - 10 Mar 2023

“that’s really sad honestly, but i can’t say i blame her with how insecure the beauty and anti-aging industries make women feel,” another said.

that’s really sad honestly, but i can’t say i blame her with how insecure the beauty and anti-aging industries make women feel https://t.co/lyZMBntKSQ

@deenafierr 06:58 AM - 10 Mar 2023

You can listen to the full Gloss Angeles podcast episode.

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
New York City, NY6 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Brad Pitt’s GF Ines de Ramon Is All Smiles As She Leaves Work With Flower Bouquet On Valentine’s Day
Los Angeles, CA26 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy