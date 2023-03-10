Vote Now: Who is the best softball pitcher in South Florida?

The winter season for high school sports has officially concluded and that means spring sports now takes center stage. Softball is one of the top sports when it comes to the spring season and there’s plenty of good pitchers down in the Sunshine State. Especially in South Florida.

Some of the best high school softball talent around the country comes from down in Florida and we went ahead and compiled a list of who we think are the top pitchers throughout the South Florida region. We ask you the fan to take a look at our list and give us your vote on who do you think the top high school softball pitcher in South Florida is.

Sophia Bertorelli, Coral Springs Charter: No runs allowed through six appearances for Coral Springs Chartwr. That’s what the sophomore has done for Panthers so far, with a 6-0 start, 73 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA.

Ali Solo, Western: The Wildcats have been one of the top clubs out of Broward County and Solo has been the team’s ace through seven games. Solo is 2-2 with 43 strikeouts and a 3.03 earned run average.

Danielle Nino, Cooper City: Every game the Cowboys have played, Nino has come out with the decision in terms of win or loss. Nonetheless, Nino is 4-3 with 38 fanned batters and a 2.85 ERA.

Koda Travers, Plantation American Heritage: Travers has proven to be another sophomore sensation on the mound as Plantation American Heritage is off to a sizzling start. Travers is 6-0 with a 0.74 earned run average and 48 strikeouts.

Jesyne Espinal, Stoneman Douglas: The senior hurler has been absolutely stellar on the mound for the Eagles through six games. Espinal has a 0.71 ERA and a 45 strikeouts through 29.2 innings pitched.

Sydney Shaffer, Palm Beach Gardens: More and more second-year players on the varsity are making an impact and Shaffer has impressed as a sophomore. She’s 3-1 with a 1.03 earned run average and 32 strikeouts.

Jordan White, Wellington: Wellington features a couple pitchers that have been pitching very well, with White producing a few more strikeouts so far. The senior is 2-1 with a 1.11 earned run average and 28 batters fanned.

Yessenia Lopez, Doral Academy: For the junior pitcher, it’s been a very strong start to the 2023 campaign. Lopez has struck out 46 batters through just 20 innings pitched for the undefeated Firebirds.

Emily Barrera, St. Brendan: It’s been a tough stretch of games to start off the season for St. Brendan and Barrera has pitched well. The senior has pitched over 27 innings and struck out 18 batters.

Lauren Falls, Miami Palmetto: Fantastic freshman list is short, but Falls makes it in as the only one of two pitchers out of South Florida. Falls is 3-1 on the season with 17 strikeouts and a 1.56 earned run average.

Natalie Maestre, Miami Springs: Maestre has been nothing short of spectacular for the Golden Hawks on the mound. She’s a perfect 5-0 with 18 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA through five games.

Emilie Goldstein, Palm Beach Central: The senior pitcher has been a big reason for the Broncos’ impressive start. Goldstein is 4-1 so far with 19 strikeouts through 25.1 innings for Palm Beach Central.

Angeline Mergen, Park Vista: Mergen is the other freshman on this list that’s been strong through the first few games. Mergen has struck out 16 batters and has a 0.88 earned run average.

