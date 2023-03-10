Detroit Lions 2023 Pro Day Tracker

Check in with who the Lions spend extra time meeting with during Pro Day visits.

The Detroit Lions have started to send coaches and scouts to the many collegiate Pro Days scheduled over the next month.

Pro Football Network reports the Lions, along with the other 31 NFL teams, were present at Purdue's Pro Day on Thursday.

The team reportedly paid extra attention to Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is projected as a Day 3 pick.

Detroit's personnel department had previously met with the Big Ten signal-caller at the Shrine Bowl and checked-in at last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Draft Bible , "A very accurate passer, it seems as though all his throws are right on target and only where his receiver can catch it. Impeccable timing on his passes, you can tell he used his first two seasons focusing on the mental aspect of the game. It just seems like no matter the situation or the defense he is facing, he is always prepared and knows what he needs to do. He is a very smart player and really uses his intelligence to his advantage. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but his timing helps him overcome that. He will never throw a sixty-yard pass, however, he will throw the most accurate fifty-yard pass you will see."

Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was present for the college draft prospect workouts of the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns feature running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Unfortunately, Robinson did not participate in any workouts.

Other prospects of interest were Longhorns defensive tackles Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn along with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Check in with All Lions regularly to track all of the Pro Day visits general manger Brad Holmes and Co. make over the next few weeks.

March 9

Texas Longhorns

Purdue Boilermakers

March 13