Pediatric nurse kept scoring small lottery prizes. Then came a bigger win in Virginia

A pediatric nurse kept scoring small lottery prizes. So much so, she became well known at the center where she claimed her winnings.

But this time around, she beat the odds to win a much bigger jackpot prize, the Virginia Lottery said March 8 in a news release.

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni continued her lucky streak after she went to a Kroger supermarket in Henrico, roughly 15 miles northwest of downtown Richmond. While getting a lottery ticket at the store’s West Broad Street location, a woman reportedly told her, “Honey, I hope you win big.”

And that’s exactly what she did.

It turns out, the ticket that Holbrook-Gazoni bought for $10 was worth $75,000. Officials said she beat 1-in-480,000 odds to score the top prize in the Print ‘n Play Ultimate 7s Bingo game.

The win came about two years after the Virginia Lottery said Holbrook-Gazoni became “a familiar face” at its claims center in Henrico. But at the time, she hadn’t won enough money to get an iconic big check.

“That had been my ultimate bucket-list item,” Holbrook-Gazoni, a Glen Allen resident, told officials in a past news release.

So in 2021, “Virginia Lottery employees calculated her winning tickets over the years and made a big souvenir check for her.” A photo shows the check had a prize amount higher than $75,000, a total she accumulated in 56 wins that spanned six years.

“I keep the check in my house where I see it every day,” Holbrook-Gazoni said at the time. “I’m going to win the big one someday!”

The jackpot prize comes after Holbrook-Gazoni, who works in home health care, has become known for her “infectious smile” and for helping families in need. Officials in their latest news release didn’t say how much she took home after taxes.

