Open in App
Henrico, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

Pediatric nurse kept scoring small lottery prizes. Then came a bigger win in Virginia

By Simone Jasper,

4 days ago

A pediatric nurse kept scoring small lottery prizes. So much so, she became well known at the center where she claimed her winnings.

But this time around, she beat the odds to win a much bigger jackpot prize, the Virginia Lottery said March 8 in a news release.

Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni continued her lucky streak after she went to a Kroger supermarket in Henrico, roughly 15 miles northwest of downtown Richmond. While getting a lottery ticket at the store’s West Broad Street location, a woman reportedly told her, “Honey, I hope you win big.”

And that’s exactly what she did.

It turns out, the ticket that Holbrook-Gazoni bought for $10 was worth $75,000. Officials said she beat 1-in-480,000 odds to score the top prize in the Print ‘n Play Ultimate 7s Bingo game.

The win came about two years after the Virginia Lottery said Holbrook-Gazoni became “a familiar face” at its claims center in Henrico. But at the time, she hadn’t won enough money to get an iconic big check.

“That had been my ultimate bucket-list item,” Holbrook-Gazoni, a Glen Allen resident, told officials in a past news release.

So in 2021, “Virginia Lottery employees calculated her winning tickets over the years and made a big souvenir check for her.” A photo shows the check had a prize amount higher than $75,000, a total she accumulated in 56 wins that spanned six years.

“I keep the check in my house where I see it every day,” Holbrook-Gazoni said at the time. “I’m going to win the big one someday!”

The jackpot prize comes after Holbrook-Gazoni, who works in home health care, has become known for her “infectious smile” and for helping families in need. Officials in their latest news release didn’t say how much she took home after taxes.

Player scratched Virginia lottery ticket at red light — and didn’t believe what he saw

Lottery player ‘could not believe’ her big win in Virginia — until sister confirmed it

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Chesapeake woman wins $5M on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA9 hours ago
Pi Day 2023 restaurant deals in Central, Southwest Virginia
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NC player wins $1,120,665 jackpot, largest in Fast Play history
Smyrna, NC1 day ago
Alabama woman wins $2 million lottery prize, plans to move out of state
Winfield, AL1 day ago
Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash
Haysi, VA1 day ago
Virginia fines Norfolk Southern $27K for dumping 1,300 tons of coal in Roanoke River
Salem, VA2 days ago
Lottery player ‘could not believe’ her big win in Virginia — until sister confirmed it
Lynchburg, VA5 days ago
U.Va. Medical Center ranked No. 1 hospital in Virginia
Charlottesville, VA23 hours ago
Welcome to NC! Woman wins lottery after moving to state
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
A look at Va. weed laws after 41 detained at Portsmouth 'pop-up' shop
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
This Virginia Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Wakefield, VA3 days ago
Challenge accepted: Maryland gov challenges Virginia gov to basketball game – winner gets FBI HQ
Springfield, VA4 days ago
Lottery winner didn’t think her ‘godsend’ NC prize was real. ‘We really needed this’
Leland, NC4 days ago
North Carolina Woman Says $1 Million Lottery Win Was 'Meant To Be'
Leland, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy