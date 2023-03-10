OBITUARY: Steven Dale Felts

Steven Dale Felts, age 71, of Charlotte, TN, passed peacefully from this life on March 8, 2023, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.

He was born on August 10, 1951, in Nashville to the late Johnnie Allen and Mary Ruth Proctor Felts.

Steve retired as a grocery store manager from Piggly Wiggly.

In addition to his parents: he was preceded in death by his siblings: David Felts, Bobby Felts, Barbara Ann Underwood, Betty Sue Underwood, Gerald Felts, and Glenn Felts.

Survivors include his wife: Wanda Hall; his daughters: Yolanda Felts and Ashley Felts, both of Vanleer; his son: Justin Hall of Charlotte; his brothers: Larry Wayne Felts of Cowan, TN, James Felts of Fairview, TN, and Richard Felts of Charlotte, TN; his grandchildren: Austin Hickerson, Payton Allen, Jayden Holman, Brooklyn Hall, Branson Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Place of rest will be in the Sherwood Cemetery.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Funeral Home to help with Mr. Felts’ Funeral Expenses. http://taylorsince1909.com

