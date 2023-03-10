Open in App
Charlotte, TN
See more from this location?
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Steven Dale Felts

By Jennifer Haley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjaXD_0lEKQUKK00

Steven Dale Felts, age 71, of Charlotte, TN, passed peacefully from this life on March 8, 2023, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.

He was born on August 10, 1951, in Nashville to the late Johnnie Allen and Mary Ruth Proctor Felts.

Steve retired as a grocery store manager from Piggly Wiggly.

In addition to his parents: he was preceded in death by his siblings: David Felts, Bobby Felts, Barbara Ann Underwood, Betty Sue Underwood, Gerald Felts, and Glenn Felts.

Survivors include his wife: Wanda Hall; his daughters: Yolanda Felts and Ashley Felts, both of Vanleer; his son: Justin Hall of Charlotte; his brothers: Larry Wayne Felts of Cowan, TN, James Felts of Fairview, TN, and Richard Felts of Charlotte, TN; his grandchildren: Austin Hickerson, Payton Allen, Jayden Holman, Brooklyn Hall, Branson Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Place of rest will be in the Sherwood Cemetery.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Funeral Home to help with Mr. Felts’ Funeral Expenses. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
OBITUARY: Ronnie Dale Foriest
Burns, TN6 days ago
Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville Symphony April 2023 Concerts
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Nancy Sensing Lee
Dickson, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Marvin Tidwell
Vanleer, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Kevin Chris Balsley
White Bluff, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Ida SuEllen Webster Westerman
Dickson, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Music Pathways Installs Marker Honoring John Rich
Dickson, TN19 hours ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN2 days ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
OneGenAway to Offer Free Groceries at Murfreesboro Church Parking Lot
Murfreesboro, TN7 hours ago
MTSU CERV Horse Show Benefits Recovering Veterans
Murfreesboro, TN13 hours ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN2 days ago
DinoTrek Makes a Return to the Nashville Zoo
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Drake Announces Tour Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Columbia, TN2 days ago
The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to One-Year, $775K Contract
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Kingston Springs, TN5 days ago
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Where to Park at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Preds Weekly Update for March 13, 2023: Recapping The Road Trip
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy