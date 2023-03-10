Open in App
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

Calle Ocho Returns To The Streets Of Little Havana Sunday

By CBS Miami Team,

4 days ago

Road closures ahead of Sunday's Calle Ocho Festival 01:04

MIAMI - Calle Ocho returns to the streets of Little Havana this Sunday.

A marquee event of Carnaval Miami, the Calle Ocho Music Festival spans 15 blocks filled with musical stages, international food sampling sites, folkloric dances, and entertainment.

Billed as the largest Latin music festival in the country, the event is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. This year's event headliners will be Jacob Forever, Lenier, and Aymee Nuviola - Queen of Carnaval Miami 2023

The free event is held on SW 8th Street between SW 13th to 27th Avenue, it runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival usually draws hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate Miami's unique and vibrant culture.

Beginning on Saturday at 11:00 p.m., eastbound traffic on S.W. 8 Street from SW 27th Avenue to SW 13 Avenue will be closed.

Traffic traveling eastbound on SW 8 Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at SW 27th Avenue.

Traffic traveling westbound on SW 7th Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at SW 12th Avenue.

There will also be a closure on SW 22nd Avenue between SW 7th and 8th Streets that will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Transit buses which normally travel along S.W. 8 Street will be detoured.

Residents that live in the area will be allowed access on a "local traffic only" basis to SW 7th Street on the north side or on the south side of SW 9th Street.

All roads will be reopened by 5: a.m. on Monday.

