Washington Square News

To Langone by water: the ferry commute of Langone’s students and faculty By Jen LeeXiyi LiJordan Winick, 4 days ago

By Jen LeeXiyi LiJordan Winick, 4 days ago

It’s 6:30 in the morning at New York University’s ferry dock Manhattan stop. This stop is located at the east end of East 35th Street ...