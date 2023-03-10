Hazard Avenue in Enfield closed due to motor vehicle accident

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A portion of Hazard Avenue in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Friday. Enfield police looking to identify larceny suspect
According to the Enfield Police Department, Hazard Avenue between Columbia Road and Webster Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash, no word on when it will reopen.
