Hazard Avenue in Enfield closed due to motor vehicle accident

By Emma McCorkindale,

4 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A portion of Hazard Avenue in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Friday.

Enfield police looking to identify larceny suspect

According to the Enfield Police Department, Hazard Avenue between Columbia Road and Webster Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash, no word on when it will reopen.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

