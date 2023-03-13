What movie has won the most Oscars? Here are the top 15
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson,
1 day ago
Of the 10 films nominated for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards, one had a shot at becoming the most Oscar-winning film in the ceremony’s history — in a tie with three other films.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” won big at the Oscars, taking home seven awards out of 11 nominations Sunday night — best original screenplay, best supporting actor, best film editing, best director, best actress in a lead role, best picture and best supporting actress.
Here’s a look at the films that have won the most Oscars over the years.
According to the entertainment site Gold Derby , “West Side Story” (1961) comes in second with 10 wins.
The following three films each have nine Oscars:
“Gigi” (1958).
“The Last Emperor” (1987).
“The English Patient” (1996).
The following eight films each have eight Oscars:
“Gone With the Wind” (1939).
“From Here to Eternity” (1953).
“On the Waterfront” (1954).
“My Fair Lady” (1964).
“Cabaret” (1972).
“Ghandi” (1982).
“Amadeus” (1984).
“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008).
Worth noting: Of all the top Oscar-winning films, “Cabaret” is the only movie to have lost out on the award for best picture, losing to “The Godfather,” Statista.com reported.
What movies have been the most nominated for Oscars?
This year, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations. But according to CNBC , the following three films are the most nominated in Oscar history — with a whopping 14 Oscar nominations:
