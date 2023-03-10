Open in App
Your 2023 XFL Week 4 announcing schedule

By Joe Lucia,

4 days ago
Saturday, March 11th

Houston @ Orlando, 7 PM FX
John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Stormy Buonantony, Harry Douglas
ESPN Deportes: Rebeca Landa, Sergio Dipp

San Antonio @ Seattle, 10 PM FX
Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Taylor McGregor, Ian Fitzsimmons

Sunday, March 12th

Arlington @ St. Louis, 4 PM ESPN2
Tom Hart, Greg McElroy, Katie George, Cole Cubelic

Vegas @ DC, 7 PM ESPN2
Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Tiffany Blackmon, Eric Mac Lain

All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

