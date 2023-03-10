Wanted woman arrested in relation to prior charges

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities arrested a Boone County woman last Wednesday regarding previously issued charges.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, road patrols were being conducted by Boone County Deputies in the Danville area.

Over the course of these patrols, Deputies located and arrested Sheena McNeely, 29 years old of Danville.

McNeely was wanted for failure to appear based on prior Felony charges.

