Wanted woman arrested in relation to prior charges

By Lootpress Staff,

4 days ago
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities arrested a Boone County woman last Wednesday regarding previously issued charges.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, road patrols were being conducted by Boone County Deputies in the Danville area.

Over the course of these patrols, Deputies located and arrested Sheena McNeely, 29 years old of Danville.

McNeely was wanted for failure to appear based on prior Felony charges.

Additional LOOTPRESS COVERAGE for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .

