Athens, GA
WGAU

With Stegeman closed, Athens high schools make alternate plans for graduation

By Tim Bryant,

4 days ago
The University of Georgia gymnastics team closes out its regular season tonight, taking on Michigan in a meet that begins at 7 o’clock at the Gas South Arena in Duluth. The Gym Dogs are again competing in Gwinnett County because of the closure of Stegeman Coliseum. The Coliseum is closed until further notice while crews work on the ceiling, a chunk of which broke loose and fell last week.

The Clarke County School District has finalized plans for the high school graduation exercises that were to have been held in Stegeman: Cedar Shoals seniors will have their ceremonies May 25 in their football stadium; Clarke Central will have commencement the next day, also in the high school’s football stadium.

From the CCSD website...

Following the necessary relocation of the 2023 Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central high school graduation ceremonies due to repairs at Stegeman Coliseum that was announced on Friday, March 3, Clarke County School District officials and administrative leaders from both high schools have spent the past week carefully developing and finalizing a new plan for the ceremonies. We are pleased to share the updated information, along with contingency plans in the event of inclement weather, with you now.

Cedar Shoals

The Cedar Shoals ceremony is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25 , at Waters-Wilkins Stadium (CSHS football/soccer stadium), 1300 Cedar Shoals Dr., Athens.

In the event of inclement weather on the morning of May 25 , the ceremony will be moved to 8 p.m. the same day at the stadium.

In the event of inclement weather throughout the day on May 25 , the ceremony will be moved to the school gymnasium at 8 p.m. the same day. In this scenario, each graduating senior will each be issued four tickets, which they will receive at their graduation practice on Wednesday, May 24.

CCSD officials and school administration will closely monitor the weather forecast leading up to the scheduled ceremony and will communicate any changes to students, families, and staff in a timely manner, based on the forecast.

School administration will communicate additional details about the ceremony with graduating seniors.

Clarke Central

The Clarke Central ceremony is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 26 , at Billy Henderson Stadium (CCHS football/soccer stadium), 350 South Milledge Ave., Athens.

In the event of inclement weather on the morning of May 26 , the ceremony will be moved to 8 p.m . the same day at the stadium.

In the event of inclement weather throughout the day on May 26 , the ceremony will be moved to the school gymnasium at 8 p.m. the same day. In this scenario, each graduating senior will be issued four tickets, which they will receive at their graduation practice on Wednesday, May 24.

CCSD officials and school administration will closely monitor the weather forecast leading up to the scheduled ceremony and will communicate any changes to students, families, and staff in a timely manner, based on the forecast.

School administration will communicate additional details about the ceremony with graduating seniors.

