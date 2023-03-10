Kambell Stewart of Marble Falls High School was selected as one of PEC's 2023 Youth Tour delegates. Contributed photo

Local students to represent co-op in Washington, D.C. Special To The Highlander Fri, 03/10/2023 - 03:14 ImageBody

Two student from school districts in Burnet County were among delegates selected for PEC’s 2023 Youth Tour.

For more than 55 years, PEC has proudly participated in Youth Tour, a program established by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) which sends students on an all-expenses paid trip to our nation’s capital. This year, PEC selected 10 students to represent the cooperative in Washington, D.C., where they will meet with lawmakers, visit historical sites, and learn about U.S. history and our government.

PEC’s delegates were selected from more than 120 applicants.

They will join more than 150 Texas delegates as well as students from across the country chosen to represent their electric cooperative. As part of the competition, students were asked to write an essay about an invention or development they would create to do good for their community or share their thoughts about whether lineworkers should be considered first responders.

The applicants who scored highest on their essays were selected for interviews and an independent panel determined the final delegates.

This year's PEC's Youth Tour delegates are:

• Aedan McLennan, Burnet High School • Lisa Montoya, Can yon Lake High School

• Anna Temple, Dripping Springs High School

• Amelia Rae Perez, LBJ High School

• Mousab Eltgani, Le -

ander High School • Sean McColl, Lean -

der High School

• Kambell Stewart, Marble Falls High School

• Sujana Ganganamani, McNeil High School

• Mallika Jade, Round Rock High School

• Sydney Lee, Round Rock High School

This is the first year PEC has participated in Youth Tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former-president Lyndon B. Johnson developed the idea for Youth Tour in 1957 and was passionate about providing opportunities for young students to learn about U.S. government and public ser- vice firsthand. Johnson also played an important role in forming PEC and bringing electricity to the Texas Hill Country.

"As PEC celebrates 85 years of delivering safe, reliable power to its members, the cooperative is honored to continue LBJ's legacy," said Ce -

leste Mikeska, PEC senior community outreach specialist. “Youth programs are part of our cooperative difference, and we look forward to sending these deserving students on a trip of a lifetime to inspire a new generation of leaders.”

Every year, PEC in vites high school sophomores to seniors to apply for Youth Tour. Learn more about the program and how to participate at pec.coop/youth-tour.