“It’s not going to happen if I don’t make it happen” - Patrick Williams on being aggressive in every game

Patrick Williams talked about being aggressive every game.

It can be difficult to be aggressive with the basketball when you’re playing with high-usage players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, third-year forward Patrick Williams has steadily gained confidence in displaying his offensive skills this season, resulting in solid offensive numbers for the Chicago Bulls . Williams knows that, at times, he just can’t wait for the game to come to him.

“It’s not going to happen if I don’t make it happen,” Williams shared .

Making plays

Going up against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets earlier this week, the former Florida State star was not fazed. LaVine was impressed with one play where Williams was undeterred in getting all the way to the basket for two points and a foul.

“He drove through some contact, bumped (the defender) again, told him to get out of the way, laid it in for an and-one,” LaVine said. “He’s that talented and that strong. He can do so much on the court. He’s just scratching the surface.”

The 21-year-old finished with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. He was flawless whenever he got into the painted area, going 6-for-6, and adding four boards and a steal off the bench.

Flourishing in a bench role

Williams has come off the bench in four of the six games after the All-Star break. While others may complain about not starting, Williams has taken it all in stride and has kept his confidence level high.

“I’m kind of learning your confidence can’t waver from game to game,” Williams said. “Being decisive and my energy and effort and confidence is something I can control every night.”

Williams’ aggression on offense has not gone unnoticed by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan , who said that being aggressive does not necessarily mean shooting the ball at all times.

“Over the last year, everybody’s talking about him being more aggressive,” Donovan said. “I think the next thing as you’re seeing him be aggressive is him attacking the basket. There are times where he can get all the way into the paint and in front of the rim. Even if he can’t shoot it, he can spray it out.”