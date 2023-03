The Women’s Expo will be a the Prime Osborn Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday.

Guest celebrity like Comedian and Emmy Winner Loni Love, BRAVO-TV’s Captain Sandy and Lifetime’s Abby Lee Miller will be speaking in this event.

There will be several activities throughout the event.

Here are things you can expect at the Women’s Expo:

Complimentary beauty treatments like free haircuts and spa services.

Fashion runway show of local designers showing their fall and summer collections.

There will be cooking workshops with local chefs.

Discounted pop-up boutiques

Complimentary Massages at the Rejuvenation Garden

To purchase tickets you can visit their website .

