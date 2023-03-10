Open in App
Horseshoe Bay, TX
The Highlander

Horseshoe Bay to expand fire resources

By Phil Reynolds Staff Writer,

6 days ago
  Chief Brent Batla said all the new positions are assigned to the city's Fire Station 2, 601 Broken Hills Dr., bringing manning at that station to four per shift. Station 1, at 1 Community Dr., already has four firefighters per shift.
Horseshoe Bay is adding firefighters approved in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and is getting a break on two Ford F-450 trucks to be used as low-level firefighting apparatus.

All three firefighters are part-time positions – at least for now.

“My goal is to turn one of those three positions to full time, one per year,” Fire Chief Brent Batla said.

Batla said all the new positions are assigned to the city’s Fire Station 2, 601 Broken Hills Dr., bringing manning at that station to four per shift. Station 1, at 1 Community Dr., already has four firefighters per shift.

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, which are not binding, call for four fire - fighters per engine per shift. The NFPA is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce damages from fire and related hazards.

“The goal is to increase staff- ing in a fiscally responsible way, so you're not hit with (a budget increase) all at once,” Batla said.

The aim is to take the city's ISO rating from 4 to 3. The ISO, or Insurance Services Office, is a company that collects statistics and rates a fire department's abil ity to protect its community. The lower the rating, the better the protection ability.

ISO ratings also often drive insurance premiums for businesses and homes; the better the rating, the lower the premium.

“The number one way to reduce our rating is through staffing,” Batra said.

Both Burnet and Marble Falls have ISO ratings of 3.

Batla said, too, that an earlier announcement that two pro- posed Ford F-450 truck purchas es would be curtailed has been amended.

Originally, the trucks were to augment full-size fire engines on calls that don't require the larg er apparatus, thus saving money over the long run. However, Batla had been told that inflation had driven costs above the budget for the two trucks.

He later learned that the manufacturer would give the city a break on those costs.

“The vendor offered to eat the cost because they'd already pur - chased the equipment for both trucks,” Batla said.

He said while supply chain issues persist, he hopes to have both trucks in service “before the high summer grass fire season." "I think that's pretty realistic if they get the chassis in the next few weeks like they're supposed to,” he said.

