Burnet County judge faces four-count indictment Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 03/10/2023 - 03:14

A Burnet County of- ficial has come under fire for his service on a utility board and the county as well as faces indictments, alleging he attempted to “tamper” with debris on the roadway at a scene of a two-year-old vehicle collision.

On March 7, a Burnet County grand jury indicted Judge James Oakley on four charges – two counts of abuse of offi cial capacity (class A misdemeanors); one count of tampering/fabricating physical evidence (third degree felony); and one count of official oppression (class B misdemeanor).

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd confirmed the charges and told The Highlander on March 9 that a warrant had been issued for Oakley’s arrest.

Oakley, who was expected to turn himself on Thursday, had not reported to a jail facility by press time.

The alleged tamper- ing and offi cial oppression charges reportedly stemmed from an apparent minor collision in Spicewood in which he was driving a county-owned vehicle. Oakley is a Spicewood resident.

In a statement, Oakley described two of the counts as involving, “A fender-bender at a gas station 2 years ago, where I moved a piece of a plastic bumper on the ground to clear for drivers.”

Oakley allegedly collided with a vehicle in the vicinity of the parking lot at the Spicewood General Store, just off Spur 191 and Texas 71. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the collision.

A call to 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee was not returned by press time on March 9.

The two abuse of of- ficial capacity charges are connected to an alleged dual-board service allegation.

Oakley serves as the District 5 director of Pedernales Electric Cooperative as well as the top administrator for the county.

Oakley explained that those charges involved, “My multi-term service as a member elected Director of the Board of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

I have every confidence that my attorney will be successful in the outcome of addressing these allegations during the process.”

Oakley has been the county judge for nine of the years that he also served as an elected member of the PEC board.