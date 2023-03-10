Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD )

Dividend Yield: 3.80%

3.80% RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $87 to $86 on March 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $87 to $86 on March 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $81 to $91 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $81 to $91 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Kite, a Gilead Sciences company, announced the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel).

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN )

Dividend Yield: 3.77%

3.77% SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $282 to $267 on Feb. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $282 to $267 on Feb. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $285 to $275 on Feb. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $285 to $275 on Feb. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Amgen reported Q4 financial results and issued FY23 revenue guidance below estimates.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT )

Dividend Yield: 3.49%

3.49% Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegeisen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $82 to $77 on Nov. 30, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Larry Biegeisen maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $82 to $77 on Nov. 30, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $85 on Nov. 25, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $90 to $85 on Nov. 25, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Medtronic posted Q3 sales of $7.73 billion flat Y/Y on a reported basis and increased 4.1% organically, which exceeded the consensus of $7.53 billion.

