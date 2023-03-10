State trooper hit by driver on I-94 in western Wisconsin

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

A state trooper was struck by a driver while attending a crash scene on I-94 in western Wisconsin Thursday evening.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the Town of Lucas, west of Menomonie, in the westbound lanes.

A Wisconsin state trooper was at the scene of an unrelated crash when a car driven by a woman with two other women inside struck the trooper and the pickup truck he was standing beside.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two men inside the pickup were uninjured, as were the three women in the car.

Police say the interstate snow-covered and slippery at the time, urging drivers to slow down in such road conditions.