Open in App
Schuylerville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Schuylerville rapist jailed for failing to register

By Harrison Gereau,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lkPC_0lEK6f7W00

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saratoga County man, who raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017, was sentenced to five months behind bars on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. He was first arrested on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, for the rape .

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

William E. Bounds III, 37, was accused of having sex with the teen, who was too young to legally consent. He was charged at the time with felony counts of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Bounds III was sentenced in April 2018 to three years in state prison. Once he was released, he moved to Milton, where police say he failed to register as a sex offender—a felony offense. He pleaded guilty to that charge in January 2023.

Former BOCES teacher admits to raping 13-year-old

Now, he will spend five months in Saratoga County Jail. He has also served parole since the 2017 incident, which will likely be extended.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saratoga County, NY newsLocal Saratoga County, NY
Update: Missing Woman From Region Found Safe
Saratoga Springs, NY8 hours ago
Police want Help Locating a Missing Woman in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman arrested after Chestertown break-in
Chestertown, NY8 hours ago
Watervliet felon accused of illegal gun possession
Watervliet, NY1 day ago
Vermonter accused of DUI, punching police officer
Stamford, VT15 hours ago
Troy man sentenced 65 months in nationwide fraud case
Troy, NY1 day ago
Police: Hudson Falls woman arrested for burglary
Hudson Falls, NY1 day ago
Man and woman both face felony weapons and narcotics charges after Albany traffic stop
Albany, NY2 days ago
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
Rutland, VT1 day ago
VPD: Cars vandalized at Rutland Airport
Rutland, VT8 hours ago
Gary Evans: The violent life and dramatic death of a notorious serial killer
Albany, NY1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest for Albany duo
Albany, NY2 days ago
Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Richmondville man arrested after domestic incident
Richmondville, NY2 days ago
Former surgeon to be sentenced for defrauding Medicare
Niskayuna, NY1 day ago
White Creek man who attempted to kill landlords convicted
White Creek, NY2 days ago
Police to crack down on impaired driving this weekend
Albany, NY8 hours ago
RPD: Man arrested after firing gun at family gathering
Rotterdam, NY1 day ago
Missing Mechanicville man found dead in abandoned Troy home
Troy, NY2 days ago
ACSO: Albany traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
Albany, NY4 days ago
Albany CE Dan McCoy: ‘Stay off the roads’
Albany, NY14 hours ago
Two juveniles arraigned on drugs and guns charges
Pittsfield, MA4 days ago
SP: Clifton Park man drives high in car full of drugs
Clifton Park, NY4 days ago
Code blue declared in Albany
Albany, NY10 hours ago
Albany narcotics investigation leads to three arrests
Albany, NY5 days ago
MCSO: Amsterdam man breaks phone, trashes car in fight
Amsterdam, NY4 days ago
Be a part of Albany’s largest snowball fight!
Albany, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy