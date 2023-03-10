Open in App
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Construction begins today at intersection of Speedway and Kolb

By Austin Janos,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHnBC_0lEK66VS00

Construction at the intersection of Speedway and Kolb is scheduled to begin today.

Crews will work to replace a malfunctioning water valve located on Speedway. Workers discovered the issue back in December of 2022, when crews fixed a broken water main at the intersection of Speedway and Kolb.

Road work will not affect Kolb but the center and left westbound lanes on Speedway will be closed to traffic as crews tackle the project.

Construction on the intersection is expected to last until March 24th; unless there are further delays due to weather conditions.

——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9 . He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road closures and construction in Tucson for the week of March 13
Tucson, AZ11 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rent a bike and get free admission to attractions
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Lake Meredith celebrates 58 years this spring break
Fritch, TX3 hours ago
New surfing attraction coming to Knight’s Action Park
Springfield, IL3 hours ago
Police investigate Tucson homicide; seek information on suspect
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
2023 beach parking permits are now on sale
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
TUSD hosting hygiene drive Saturday March 11th
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Santa Cruz River bounces back
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Travel and Adventure Show Will Highlight San Angelo Attractions
San Angelo, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy