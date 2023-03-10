Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Teacher scholarship bill aims to get more teachers in Indiana classrooms

By Meredith Hackler,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkeZO_0lEK4hoY00

INDIANAPOLIS – According to the Indiana Department of Education there are more than 1,400 open teaching positions. From low pay to stressful situations, there are multiple factors that have contributed to the teacher shortage.

House bill 1528 would help people with four-year degrees who currently work at a school district get their teacher's certification.

"Programs like we have at UIndy allow the teachers to remain in the classroom, employed in the classroom and take course work online and complete their student teaching as part of their employment,” Carey Dahncke, the Executive Director of the Center for Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis, said. “Then they can become a fully qualified teacher."

Programs like that are what House Bill 1528 are trying to promote. The bill would create a scholarship where applicants could receive up to $10,000 that they can put towards their tuition.

"It's good for the school districts because you know they have a teacher’s shortage," State Representative Dave Heine of District 85 said.

Representative Heine is the author of the bill. He says this legislation is something his constituents and family members inspired him to write.

"I have a daughter in law that’s a Spanish teacher, I have a niece that's a teacher and you know when you are around teachers, you just get ideas," Heine said.

It’s a program that those in the education sphere say is a step in the right direction when it comes to encouraging more people to go into the teaching profession, especially as pay continues to be an issue.

"When you look at other professions outside of teaching, it's about 25 percent less income that an individual would receive if they were a teacher versus another professional field," Dahncke said.

The bill will dedicate $1 million in the state budget to the program through the Next Generation Hoosiers scholarship program. A program Representative Heine hopes to expand in the future.

“The students win, the teachers win and the school corporation wins, so it's a win,” Heine said.

Teachers taking part in the scholarship program would have to sign an agreement with the superintendent of the school district they work for to agree to teach for five years.

House bill 1528 is waiting for a vote in the Senate Education Committee.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana med school curriculum includes gender training for first-year students: 'Gender is a social construct'
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center nominated for Leadership Everyone Award
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Lilly Endowment awards $55 million to Early Learning Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pi has an amusing footnote in Indiana history
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Early Learning Indiana announces new statewide initiative
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Flaws in Indiana 911 system get lawmaker’s attention
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Bill protecting tenants from utility shutoffs heads to governor's desk
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
A nonprofit provider of affordable homes in Indiana hopes to make more options available
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Community Link: Public Servants Prayer
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
MESH initiative at the JCC
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
One of the Safest Small Cities in America is Located in Indiana
Zionsville, IN1 day ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Becky the Bakester to offer her creations at Indiana Artisan Marketplace next month
Westfield, IN3 days ago
‘No hate in our state:’ Fort Wayne rally against statehouse bills
Fort Wayne, IN4 days ago
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Court docs detail statewide search for missing Indiana teen
Attica, IN1 day ago
Family, community mourn loss of 13-year-old Indiana boy who died by suicide
Covington, IN1 day ago
INDOT to hold public meetings to study U.S. 30
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Indiana Flower and Patio Show celebrates 65th year
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy