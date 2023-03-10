Miley Cyrus Dazzles In Rare Public Appearance With BF Maxx Morando At Versace Show

Image Credit: embed2 - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus, 30, and Maxx Morando, 24, had a date night while attending the Versace fall/winter fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9. Just hours before the release of Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation, she had her man by her side as she arrived at the star-studded event. Miley and Maxx arrived to the Versace show hand-in-hand and even posed for photos together inside. The singer looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black and white gown with thigh-high slit. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in wet curls and parted down the middle, with darker locks peeking out from underneath.

Seeing Miley and Maxx at a public event is a rare occasion, as they’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye since getting together at the end of 2021. However, Miley has given some insight into the romance on various songs on Endless Summer Vacation. Although she has not divulged who any of the songs on the album are about, there are several sexy tracks about finding love, and all signs point to Maxx being the inspiration.

For example, on the song “You,” Miley sings about wanting to get reckless and rowdy with her new love. “Let’s crash a wedding tonight, get drunk by the lights, then I’ll pick a fight to make up on the floor of your room, but only if it’s with you,” she sings in one of the verses. In the chorus, Miley admits to having “some baggage” and being “savage,” but praises the song’s subject for “looking past it.” Meanwhile, “Rose Colored Lenses” features Miley singing about what goes on behind closed doors with her lover, while “Handstand” is another raunchy track about what happens in the bedroom.

Along with the release of the album, Miley also dropped a music video for the song “River” on March 10. “River” features Miley looking to the future with a lover, hinting that things could be getting serious. “You could be the one, have the honor of my babies,” she sings. “Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile. Was a desert ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought.”