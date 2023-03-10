1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned on I-75 South in Wapakoneta on Friday morning.

According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a semi overturned on I-75 South near US-33 around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police reported that one person was taken to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

This crash remains under investigation.

