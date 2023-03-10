1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned on I-75 South in Wapakoneta on Friday morning.
According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a semi overturned on I-75 South near US-33 around 7 a.m. on Friday. ‘Loose wheels’ may have caused Springfield train derailment, Norfolk Southern says
Police reported that one person was taken to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.
This crash remains under investigation. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
