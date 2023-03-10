Open in App
Wapakoneta, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta

By Katie Shatsby,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggi2W_0lEK4IwV00

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned on I-75 South in Wapakoneta on Friday morning.

According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a semi overturned on I-75 South near US-33 around 7 a.m. on Friday.

‘Loose wheels’ may have caused Springfield train derailment, Norfolk Southern says

Police reported that one person was taken to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCaoS_0lEK4IwV00
(Photo/ODOT)

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Lane reopens following I-75 NB crash
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
At least 1 dead following Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH23 hours ago
Building catches fire in Riverside park
Xenia, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Avoid the area’: SWAT responds to incident in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
1 transported to hospital after car ‘flipped over several times’ in rollover crash in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Chemical bath goes up in flames at Tipp City factory
Tipp City, OH1 day ago
Man killed in Trotwood house fire: ID released
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Sewer suspects captured after plunging into Ohio river to evade police
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
Homicide investigation: 1 dead after Trotwood house fire
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Driver in serious condition after crashing into pole in Troy
Troy, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Water main break repaired, road reopened in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Bellefontaine teen injured after two-vehicle accident
Bellefontaine, OH1 day ago
12-year-old missing from Fostoria found Monday night
Fostoria, OH1 day ago
Styrofoam recycling event to be held in Montgomery County
Huber Heights, OH4 hours ago
Dayton all-girls school announces switch to co-ed
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Police identify man stabbed to death in Englewood
Englewood, OH1 day ago
Man accused of Dayton double homicide appears in court
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
5 kittens rescued from abandoned home during fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
‘Somebody out there knows’: Family of missing Beavercreek man searching for answers weeks after his disappearance
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest
Bellefontaine, OH10 hours ago
Visitors Bureau, community welcome First Four teams to Dayton
Dayton, OH23 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Piqua after stabbing
Piqua, OH4 days ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH3 days ago
1 dead, 1 in custody after Englewood stabbing
Englewood, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy