Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors By Attending Miley’s Album Party Together

Could the music industry have a brand-new “it” couple on its hands? Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were once again spotted together on March 9 at Miley Cyrus’ party for her new album Endless Summer Vacation. After celebrating with Miley, Shawn and Sabrina exited the party and left in the same car.

Shawn Mendes at Miley Cyrus’ party. (Tim Regas / MEGA)

Sabrina sizzled in a strapless black mini-dress for the release party. Shawn looked handsome in a brown velvet jacket, white tank top, and beige pants. They partied alongside Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, and more at Miley’s party.

This joint departure is adding fuel to the dating rumors surrounding Shawn and Sabrina. The singers were first spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles together in February 2023. This outing came after speculation started picking up online that they are romantically involved. Shawn and Sabrina haven’t confirmed or denied any of the rumors.

Both Shawn and Sabrina have had their personal lives thrust into the public eye. Shawn famously dated Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021. Sabrina was linked to Joshua Bassett and got embroiled in drama after Olivia Rodrigo released “driver’s license,” which was seemingly about Joshua and referred to a “blonde girl” many fans assumed was Sabrina.

Sabrina Carpenter at Miley Cyrus’ party. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

Shawn sported his buzzed haircut at Miley’s party after shaving his hair off in early 2023. He recently reflected on his “healing” process after canceling his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

“The process was very difficult,” the “In My Blood” singer told the Wall Street Journal. “A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit. It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”