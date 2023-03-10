Open in App
North Augusta, SC
WJBF

North Augusta Police searching for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor suspect

By D.V. Wise,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ1pL_0lEK2P5c00

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety would like your assistance in locating the pictured suspect, Michael Leroy Vaughn.

Vaughn has active warrants through the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

He also has an active warrant from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole.

Please contact North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 279-2121 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

