North Augusta Police searching for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor suspect

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety would like your assistance in locating the pictured suspect, Michael Leroy Vaughn.

Vaughn has active warrants through the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

He also has an active warrant from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole.

Please contact North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 279-2121 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect

