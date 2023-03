NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Payrolls Rose 311,000 in February, More Than Expected, Showing Solid Growth By Jeff Cox,CNBC, 4 days ago

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000 in February, above the 225,000 Dow Jones estimate. The unemployment rate increased to 3.6%, above expectations. Average hourly earnings climbed ...