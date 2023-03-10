Open in App
Bossip

Third Person Dies Following Stampede After GloRilla Show

By Noah Williams,

4 days ago
Glorilla Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A GloRilla show ended in tragedy after a stampede that left three people dead and the venue closed for good.

Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York may have unexpectedly held its last show last weekend after the venue which holds 5,000 people held a concert featuring GloRilla and Fineese2tymes. The packed show reportedly went off without any issues until the very end when a stampede erupted from people surging toward exits.

Allegedly gunshots were heard that caused the tragedy but those claims have not been confirmed.

Two women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, both were declared dead within 24 hours with several other people confirmed injured.

According to TMZ, both GloRilla and Fineese2tymes were already out of the venue when the chaos erupted and both have released statements sending thoughts and prayers to the victims.

Neither artist is under investigation, but New York officials have pulled the venue’s entertainment license in the wake of a third person dying from the incident. AP reports that 35-year-old Aisha Stephens died Wednesday night after being hospitalized.

In the fallout from the tragedy, TMZ recently caught up with Finesse2Tymes who confirmed that he was not present at the time of the stampede and wondered why he was being blamed.

