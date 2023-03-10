Thunder snaps winless skid against Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD (KSNW) – Wichita snapped a seven-game winless skid on Thursday night with a 6-4 win against Rapid City at The Monument.
Peter Bates tallied the game-winner with less than nine minutes to go in the third, and Jake Wahlin tacked on an empty-net shorthanded marker to seal the victory.
Michal Stinil finished with three helpers, while Roman Basran earned his first pro win with 37 saves.
The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring twice in the first.
In the second, Brett Gravelle cut the lead to 3-1 as he found a rebound near the left post and beat Basran.
Quinn Preston pushed the lead back to three. He caught a nice pass off the rush from Stinil and beat Chechelev as he ran into him near the top of the crease to make it 4-1.
In the third, Max Coatta tied the game with a wrap-around on the power play.
Bates recorded the game-winner. Stinil fed a pass from the left post to the slot and he slid on his stomach with a defender all over him. The puck rolled over the goal line past a diving Adam Carlson to make it 5-4.
The Rush had a late power play with just over two minutes to go as Connor Walters was whistled for a delay of game. Jake Wahlin found an empty net to make it 6-4.
Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City was 2-for-7 with the man advantage.
The Thunder remains in the Black Hills tonight at 8:05 p.m. to face Rapid City. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0