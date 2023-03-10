Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Thunder snaps winless skid against Rapid City

By Ryan Newton,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCH1R_0lEJxYOe00

RAPID CITY, SD (KSNW) – Wichita snapped a seven-game winless skid on Thursday night with a 6-4 win against Rapid City at The Monument.

Peter Bates tallied the game-winner with less than nine minutes to go in the third, and Jake Wahlin tacked on an empty-net shorthanded marker to seal the victory.

Michal Stinil finished with three helpers, while Roman Basran earned his first pro win with 37 saves.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring twice in the first.

In the second, Brett Gravelle cut the lead to 3-1 as he found a rebound near the left post and beat Basran.

Quinn Preston pushed the lead back to three. He caught a nice pass off the rush from Stinil and beat Chechelev as he ran into him near the top of the crease to make it 4-1.

In the third, Max Coatta tied the game with a wrap-around on the power play.

Bates recorded the game-winner. Stinil fed a pass from the left post to the slot and he slid on his stomach with a defender all over him. The puck rolled over the goal line past a diving Adam Carlson to make it 5-4.

The Rush had a late power play with just over two minutes to go as Connor Walters was whistled for a delay of game. Jake Wahlin found an empty net to make it 6-4.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City was 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

The Thunder remains in the Black Hills tonight at 8:05 p.m. to face Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS1 hour ago
One injured in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX12 hours ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Liberal police investigating a double murder
Liberal, KS1 day ago
Two seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police respond to reports of shots fired in south Wichita
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Garden City homicide deemed self-defense
Garden City, KS1 day ago
Garden City man sentenced for taking $80K from father
Garden City, KS1 day ago
‘I was really lucky to be adopted’: Wichita teen finds his ‘real’ family early in life, grows to become Regional Youth of the Year
Wichita, KS1 hour ago
Saline County landfill fires caused by ‘few dozen’ batteries
Salina, KS3 hours ago
Visitor finds 3.29-carat diamond at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
Murfreesboro, AR4 hours ago
Cirque du Soleil coming to Wichita with Corteo production
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression jokes
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Gladstone, MO11 hours ago
Why Kansas won’t potentially play in Kansas City in the Sweet 16
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Everything to know about the Oscars 2023
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Wichita barber starts ‘Special Cuts’ for people with special needs
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Kansan visiting Hawaii dies after falling in car’s way
Lihue, HI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy