OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A heated dispute between neighbors ended with one person being stabbed on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near Wilshire and Kelley.

When officers arrived, they learned that one person had been stabbed in the chest.

Officials also took one person into custody.

At this point, there is no word on the victim’s condition.

