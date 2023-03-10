Drunk driver attempting to pass trooper on Telegraph Road in Taylor ends up smashing into patrol car

TAYLOR (WWJ ) - An intoxicated driver who tried to get around a state police patrol car on a busy road in Wayne County wound up in jail on Thursday night after he crashed into the trooper.

Michigan State Police said the man attempted the maneuver just after 11 p.m. at a turn-around on Telegraph Road right in front of the Metro South Post.

Troopers said the driver went to pass the MSP patrol car, but ended up smashing his vehicle into the front passenger side, damaging he door and front quarter panel.

When troopers spoke to the driver, he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested -- it was later determined that the suspect had a BAC of .14 at the time of the crash.

“ We know that driving impaired can lead to a loss of life on our roadways," First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a social media update. “Luckily he only damaged a patrol car this time, it could have been worse. ”

According to MSP, the man was taken to the jail and waits for charges pending the prosecutor's review.