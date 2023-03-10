Open in App
Taylor, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Drunk driver attempting to pass trooper on Telegraph Road in Taylor ends up smashing into patrol car

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2Hem_0lEJtWm200

TAYLOR (WWJ ) - An intoxicated driver who tried to get around a state police patrol car on a busy road in Wayne County wound up in jail on Thursday night after he crashed into the trooper.

Michigan State Police said the man attempted the maneuver just after 11 p.m. at a turn-around on Telegraph Road right in front of the Metro South Post.

Troopers said the driver went to pass the MSP patrol car, but ended up smashing his vehicle into the front passenger side, damaging he door and front quarter panel.

When troopers spoke to the driver, he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested -- it was later determined that the suspect had a BAC of .14 at the time of the crash.

“ We know that driving impaired can lead to a loss of life on our roadways," First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a social media update. “Luckily he only damaged a patrol car this time, it could have been worse. ”

According to MSP, the man was taken to the jail and waits for charges pending the prosecutor's review.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wayne County, MI newsLocal Wayne County, MI
At least 10K fish have washed ashore on Belleville Lake. Officials say dam is to blame, not chemicals from Ohio train derailment
Belleville, MI5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WANTED: Driver of dark Dodge Charger that hit skateboarding teen, fled the scene
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
MSP shows off guns seized by troopers patrolling I-75, the Lodge Freeway and 8 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI8 hours ago
Suspect in fentanyl overdose death arrested after MSP troopers raid Detroit home, seize drugs stored in Kool-Aid cannisters
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Investigators recover 3 classic cars stolen in Macomb County
Lincoln Park, MI23 hours ago
Crash on Detroit freeway escalates to shooting after one driver leaves and comes back with a gun: MSP
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Road rage suspect opens fire on Detroit police after crashing on 7 Mile
Detroit, MI1 day ago
1 dead after speeding driver runs red light on Eight Mile
Southfield, MI10 hours ago
Victim dies after being pulled from fiery crash on Eight Mile in Southfield
Southfield, MI11 hours ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI59 minutes ago
Macomb County man arrested with illegal gun, $25K in cash and 33 bags of marijuana after disregarding traffic light: police
Chesterfield Township, MI2 days ago
Larceny suspect killed after being hit by car while running on I-96
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect involved in January murder of Pontiac man
Pontiac, MI1 day ago
Driver heads to court for fatal Oakland County hit-and-run of Michigan State student
Oakland Charter Township, MI11 hours ago
Home Invasion On 500 Block of Castlebury
Milan, MI9 hours ago
Murder trial begins for man accused of gunning down friend
Ypsilanti, MI10 hours ago
Jackson County man arrested at Metro Airport, charged with sending death threats to staff and students at a Wisconsin university
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Housekeeper sentenced to jail for stealing over $500K worth of jewelry, valuables from Metro Detroit families she worked for
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Car catches on fire after slamming into parked semi-truck, killing 2 in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan Police Finish Probe Into Flint Firefighters Who Left Black Boys in Blaze
Flint, MI1 day ago
I-94 EB at shut down in Ann Arbor; semi-truck crashes into overpass
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
Detroit man among two victims in Lansing shooting; police searching for suspect
Lansing, MI2 days ago
1 trooper discharged from hospital, another awaiting surgery after both were shot while serving high-risk search warrant on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Child & DPD Officer hospitalized after crash on city's east side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Firefighters, police safely evacuate residents, pets from raging fire that destroyed condos in Farmington Hills [PHOTOS]
Farmington Hills, MI14 hours ago
Shots exchanged during barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side; 2 wounded MSP troopers expected to recover
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Troy police find half-smoked joint in man's truck after pulling him over for driving 'noticeably below' speed limit
Troy, MI5 days ago
Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust
Madison Heights, MI4 days ago
Pontiac man arrested after crashing his Ford Bronco into vehicle at stop light during police chase
Pontiac, MI5 days ago
Ypsilanti-area Chinese restaurant seeking help through GoFundMe after recent fire
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy