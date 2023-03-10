Brooklyn bicyclist, 56, found dead in suspected hit-run

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Police are investigating the death of a bicyclist found on a Brooklyn street Thursday night as a hit-and-run.
The victim, Eugene Schroeder, 56, was discovered on the corner of Morgan and Johnson avenues in East Williamsburg around 11:30 p.m.
He was found lying on the ground with a bicycle nearby, police said.
Schroeder was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
He lived about 10 blocks away from the crash scene in Bushwick.
Due to his injuries, investigators believe he was struck by a driver who fled the scene westbound on Johnson Avenue, according to police.
Investigators believe a southbound vehicle, possibly a truck, was stopped at a light on Morgan Avenue, as was the cyclist in a marked bike lane. As the vehicle made a right turn westbound onto Johnson Avenue, it struck the cyclist and threw him to the ground, police said.
An investigation is ongoing as investigators search for video in the area.
