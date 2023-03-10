Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
YourErie

Utility proposes huge EV charging network funded by ratepayers

By Stephen Edelstein - Green Car Reports,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRjBc_0lEJtSF800

( Green Car Reports ) — Minnesota electrical utility Xcel Energy aims to build a large EV charging network financed by rate hikes, potentially including for customers who don’t own an EV.

As reported by KSTP.com , Xcel Energy in August sent a proposal to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to build, own, and operate its own network of 730 charging sites by 2026. The project would cost about $170 million, according to the proposal, which also said Xcel need another $27 million from ratepayers between now and 2026 to help fund it.

As with previous utility-based charging infrastructure proposals, this could prove controversial because Xcel would raise electricity rates across the board, whether customers own EVs or not. That would effectively mean some customers will pay higher rates to fund infrastructure they wouldn’t use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsBOG_0lEJtSF800
Electric Island – Daimler Trucks North America and PGE – Portland OR

The proposal states that “charging stations will be included in rate base, meaning Xcel Energy customers will pay for the construction and maintenance of these facilities.”

Xcel also noted in the proposal that the 730-site figure is equal to 1,470 connectors and 194 megawatts of charging capacity, leaving room for a lot of fast chargers. That would be a major upgrade for Minnesota’s EV charging infrastructure, but the KSTP.com report notes that the proposal has been met with significant opposition owing to the possibility of rate increases.

One of the largest such utility-based programs to date is one in California adding 38,000 EV chargers over five years , run by Southern California Edison but in this case made possible with state money. Other California projects involving wide deployment of chargers have potentially affected ratepayers, but they haven’t been openly attributed as a primary method of funding them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HdoV_0lEJtSF800
2023 Kia EV6 GT

It’s unclear how many of these deployed chargers would qualify under the federal charging network , which aims for 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, and the funding unlocked by meeting the federal government’s requirements.

Related Articles

At the same time there has been a surge in charging network announcements—some of it connected to the infrastructure law. Examples include a network from GM and EVgo , one adding 1,000 chargers at 200 TravelCenters of America , Mercedes’ network plan for 2,500 fast-charging ports, and a Volvo-Starbucks network.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report
Altoona, PA1 day ago
After two historic US bank failures, here’s what comes next
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
Want to own a piece of the Golden Gate Bridge? Here’s how much it’ll cost
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former manager at Pa. gas station accused of embezzling over $80k
Emporium, PA1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX12 hours ago
First responders report to rollover accident involving three cars
Erie, PA22 hours ago
Edinboro farm a ‘complete loss’ as crews battle fire, winter weather
Edinboro, PA3 hours ago
Body not discovered for 23 days in Las Vegas airport’s short-term parking
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Sweet treats for National Pi Day means business for Erie bakeries
Erie, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy