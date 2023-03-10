Open in App
'I'm keeping the rock with me': The story of Xavier basketball's turnover rock

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer,

4 days ago

NEW YORK – Xavier had just lost to Villanova at home on Feb. 21 when Sean Miller walked outside behind the back of Cintas Center and found a large rock.

In that loss to Villanova , Xavier turned the ball over 10 times in the second half and lost by one point, which prompted Miller's expedition to the hill that runs behind the Cintas Center in search of a rock.

It weighs about 20 pounds, Colby Jones told The Enquirer on Thursday after Xavier's thrilling comeback win over DePaul in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament.

"The turnover rock," Jones called it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQcG3_0lEJtOxS00

The way it works is simple. Whichever player has the most turnovers in a game, has to keep the rock.

"You gotta carry it around," said Jones.

Adam Kunkel added, "They gotta take it everywhere. Breakfast, lunch."

Big East quarterfinal win: Sean Miller's halftime motivation worked on Colby Jones in Xavier's win over DePaul

After each game, they write how many turnovers the team had.

In Saturday's regular-season finale win over Butler, the turnover total was 12.

Jones had a team-high four of those. So he's had the rock since last Saturday. He's brought it with him everywhere.

Thursday night against DePaul, the turnover number was eight. Once again, Jones had a team-high four of those, all of which came in the first half.

"I'm keeping the rock with me," Jones smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWOhh_0lEJtOxS00

It's not the first time Miller's used this strategy in his head coaching career, he said.

But it's a unique way to "Make sure we take care of the basketball," Kunkel said.

Jones had just played some of the most inspired basketball of his Xavier career, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the second half to make sure the Musketeers advanced to Friday's semifinal game against Creighton.

On the floor in front of Jones' locker room, sat the rock.

He'll bring it back to Madison Square Garden on Friday as Xavier tries to reach the Big East Tournament championship game for the second time in program history.

It's unclear what would happen to the rock if Xavier played an entire game without a single turnover.

"My legs were dead carrying it in here," Jones laughed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'I'm keeping the rock with me': The story of Xavier basketball's turnover rock

