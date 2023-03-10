Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Courier Journal

Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie coming out! Watch the trailer for 'No Hard Feelings'

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPTe6_0lEJtN4j00

Jennifer Lawrence is showing her comedic side in her latest movie, "No Hard Feelings," which dropped a full trailer Thursday. It's sure to give you a laugh.

The movie is about a woman financially struggling to save her mother's home, then finds a job posting that asks to "date" a 19-year-old before he goes to college. The task gets complicated as she "soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing," the movie's site says.

The movie is rated R and is set to premiere in theaters this summer.

"No Hard Feelings" also stars Andrew Feldman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick, Hasan Minhaj, Laura Benanti and Kyle Mooney.

The movie is directed and co-written by Ukranian Gene Stupnitsky. He has produced other notable titles like the television series The Office, and the movie Bad Teacher, and wrote the 2019 film Good Boys, according to IMDb.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Felton Spencer, former Louisville basketball standout and Eastern High star, dies at 55
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Cherokee Park bridge closing for 2 months for renovations. Here's the detour
Louisville, KY5 hours ago
Surprise call for JCPS audit - and potential split of district - axed in Kentucky committee
Louisville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy