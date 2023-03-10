Tim Tszyu reveling in stakes of career-defining fight: ‘Just fate from there’

It’s not the fight Tim Tszyu envisioned, nor earned.

But it’s still the fight he needs.

The rapidly rising junior middleweight contender – and son of the legendary Kosta Tszyu – had earned himself an undisputed title fight against Jermell Charlo, who owns all four belts in the division.

The 28-year-old Tszyu, an Australian native, made his debut in America against Terrell Gausha last March in a title eliminator and won by unanimous decision to improve to 21-0, making him the mandatory challenger to Charlo’s crown.

Currently, Charlo is one of just three undisputed champions across all of boxing, and there have been just nine male undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

Tszyu was on the verge of history.

While preparing for their bout, however, Charlo broke his hand while training in December and was forced to withdraw.

Tim Tszyu is ranked No. 3 at junior middleweight by Ring Magazine. Getty Images

Despite doing enough to earn an undisputed title fight, Tszyu would now have to win again.

And history would have to wait.

So Tzsyu pivoted to 32-year-old veteran Tony Harrison (29-3).

They meet Saturday night in a 12-round junior middleweight bout as the main event on Showtime’s card (10:45 p.m. Eastern) at Qudos Bank Arena in Tszyu’s hometown Sydney, Australia.

Winner gets Charlo, and the chance to establish himself among the top of boxing’s hierarchy.

“Because he beat Charlo,” Tszyu told The Post, when asked why he chose Harrison as his next option. “He’s the only man to beat Charlo. If you dispose of Tony Harrison, the only man to beat the man, then it’s just fate from there.

“It was easy, man. It was easy. The fact that I had such an opponent as Tony Harrison in front of me, it was real easy. People are interested. This is the next big fight to make for me. All of Australia is going wild right now, we’re getting worldwide exposure.”

Harrison famously defeated Charlo at Barclays Center in 2018 to win the WBC junior middleweight title, the only loss in Charlo’s illustrious, and perhaps one day Hall of Fame, career.

Tim Tszyu, left, and Tony Harrison square off ahead of their bout. Shutterstock

Tim Tszyu, left, punches Terrell Gausha during their bout on March 26, 2022. Getty Images

Charlo claimed back his title in a rematch one year later, although most believed Harrison was winning on the scorecards before he was knocked out in the 11th round.

Yes, the prize for a win may have changed, but the stakes certainly haven’t for Tszyu.

This is a career-defining bout, for both fighters.

Tszyu and Harrison are ranked No. 3 and No. 4 at junior middleweight by Ring Magazine, respectively.

Tim Tszyu knows how high the stakes are in his bout against Tony Harrison. Shutterstock

“This is for sure my toughest test, 100 percent,” Tszyu said. “Stylistically, and he’s been around, what he’s achieved. This is it, man. This is the biggest fight… He’s gonna be a great threat, this is what I’m here for. I’m here to take on the biggest challenges, to make the biggest fights possible, and come away with the victories.”

Gausha, a former Olympian, previously delivered Tszyu the toughest challenge of his career, dropping him in the first round.

Though he cruised in the bout afterwards, it was the first time Tszyu had hit the canvas in his so-far dominant career.

“The biggest thing, the lesson I learned is don’t rush,” Tszyu said. “You can’t make mistakes at this level. It only takes a split second. It was good to be able to face adversity at such a young age, and I was able to bounce back. It was a good lesson, though.”

Tim Tszyu is one of boxing’s fastest-rising contenders. Getty Images

While Charlo looms as Tszyu’s ultimate quest inside the ring, America looms as his greatest challenge outside of the ring.

The Gashau bout was his only fight outside of Australia, where he is already a household name and budding star.

To rise from budding star to superstar, however, Tszyu knows there’s much more to be conquered.

“It was a task that I haven’t achieved yet,” Tszyu said. “It was like a new country that you’ve got to take over. I’ve done it here in Australia, and it’s a great feeling, but there’s a big world out there that’s there for the taking… I’ve always wanted to be in America to fight, that’s always been a dream of mine. After this one, I’ll be back.”

If all goes to plan, with Charlo in the opposite corner.