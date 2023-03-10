Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
Inside The Hawkeyes

Austin Alexander Recaps Iowa Junior Day

By Rob Howe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fiHu_0lEJqNFm00

'24 Chicago Cornerback Picks Up Hawkeye Offer During Visit

Austin Alexander is taking his time in finding a college home after believing he'd already done so. The Class of 2024 cornerback is locked in on all of the details since de-committing from Wisconsin.

The Badgers changed head coaches after he verbally pledged on Halloween. Then, he changed his mind in late January.

Scholarship offers have steadily streamed in since he backed off his commitment. Iowa Football offered on Sunday during a campus visit for junior day.

"What stood out to me at the visit was how the players talked so highly on Iowa and how each coach cares about them," Alexander told HN.

In addition to the Hawkeyes, he reported scholarship opportunities from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Purdue, USC, Indiana and Syracuse. Seven of those offers have arrived since his Badger de-commitment.

Alexander liked his Iowa experience and sees it as a potential home.

"Iowa could be a good fit for me because it's close to home and I love how their defense gets turnovers. I felt great after I left Iowa. It’s a place I would deeply consider and visit again," he said.

The Iowa staff laid the foundation for building a tighter relationship with the talented defensive back.

"My conversations with the coaches were pretty simple. I got to know them. They got to know me. I like the coaching staff because of how long they've been around," he said.

Alexander has scheduled visits to Illinois, Michigan State , Michigan, Iowa State and Cincinnati this spring.

As a junior, Alexander totaled 49.0 tackles (42 solo) with seven interceptions in as many games. He also was credited with five passes defended, averaged 23.2 yards on five kick returns and 22.7 in returning three punts, and caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

On3 rates him as a four-star prospect, while fellow scouting services Rivals and 247Sports give him three stars. On3 Industry Ranking sees him as the No. 39 cornerback nationally in '24, while the 247 Composite places him 32nd.

You can watch Alexander's highlights HERE .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Angry Iowa Gets Auburn in Big Dance
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: 1 Governor Is Furious With NCAA Tournament Snub
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Watch: Iowa Women's Hoops 3-12-23
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO21 days ago
Nebraska school board moving forward with policy for trans athletes despite opposition: ‘Unfair playing field’
Kearney, NE4 days ago
Dennis Evans, former Minnesota signee and 7-foot center, announces ACC commitment
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Trump lawyer floats “Melania defense” in Stormy Daniels case — and claims he’s the real “victim”
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
Eric Musselman weighs in on NCAA Tournament draw against Illinois
Champaign, IL2 days ago
National discount retail chain closing all Iowa stores
Davenport, IA10 hours ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX29 days ago
Matt Gatens Relishing Big Dance with Iowa
Iowa City, IA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy