Austin Alexander Recaps Iowa Junior Day

'24 Chicago Cornerback Picks Up Hawkeye Offer During Visit

Austin Alexander is taking his time in finding a college home after believing he'd already done so. The Class of 2024 cornerback is locked in on all of the details since de-committing from Wisconsin.

The Badgers changed head coaches after he verbally pledged on Halloween. Then, he changed his mind in late January.

Scholarship offers have steadily streamed in since he backed off his commitment. Iowa Football offered on Sunday during a campus visit for junior day.

"What stood out to me at the visit was how the players talked so highly on Iowa and how each coach cares about them," Alexander told HN.

In addition to the Hawkeyes, he reported scholarship opportunities from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Purdue, USC, Indiana and Syracuse. Seven of those offers have arrived since his Badger de-commitment.

Alexander liked his Iowa experience and sees it as a potential home.

"Iowa could be a good fit for me because it's close to home and I love how their defense gets turnovers. I felt great after I left Iowa. It’s a place I would deeply consider and visit again," he said.

The Iowa staff laid the foundation for building a tighter relationship with the talented defensive back.

"My conversations with the coaches were pretty simple. I got to know them. They got to know me. I like the coaching staff because of how long they've been around," he said.

Alexander has scheduled visits to Illinois, Michigan State , Michigan, Iowa State and Cincinnati this spring.

As a junior, Alexander totaled 49.0 tackles (42 solo) with seven interceptions in as many games. He also was credited with five passes defended, averaged 23.2 yards on five kick returns and 22.7 in returning three punts, and caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

On3 rates him as a four-star prospect, while fellow scouting services Rivals and 247Sports give him three stars. On3 Industry Ranking sees him as the No. 39 cornerback nationally in '24, while the 247 Composite places him 32nd.

You can watch Alexander's highlights HERE .