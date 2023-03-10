Open in App
Bradford County, PA
One person killed, pregnant woman critically injured in Bradford County, Pa., crash

By Neal Simon, Elmira Star-Gazette,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRwqU_0lEJqCXn00

Pennsylvania State Police said one person was killed and a pregnant 32-year-old was critically injured Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Bradford County.

Towanda-based troopers said the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the vicinity of 258 Beaman Road in Columbia Township.

Letitia Lynn Frye-Irish, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

A second person in the vehicle, identified by troopers as Desiree Lynn Bump, 32, sustained life-threatening injuries. Bump, who troopers said is 14 weeks pregnant, was taken by medical helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., where she is listed in critical condition.

State police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Troopers did not release information about who was driving the vehicle.

