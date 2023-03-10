A hauling lift for loggers

A foot more of width is aimed at helping the state’s loggers and truckers.

A bipartisan bill that would allow Minnesota’s loggers to haul 9.5 foot-long logs, a foot longer than currently allowed, is making its way to the floor of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The bill would create logging industry efficiencies and help meet modern building construction standards, say some industry representatives.

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora) is the House author of the bill.

“Ultimately, it helps our loggers, truckers and forest products manufacturers operating here in Minnesota, which has been a vital industry for generations and provides countless jobs throughout the state,” Lislegard said.

Under the bill, the Minnesota Department of Transportation could approve special permits to loggers to haul the longer logs.

Rick Horton, Minnesota Forest Industries executive vice president, said the bill would be a boost to the forest products industry and Minnesota’s wood products manufacturers.

“Two major reasons here,” Horton told the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee Thursday. “One is to fulfill a societal need and the other one is to maximize the efficient use of raw materials. The standard ceiling height in the construction of new homes now is nine foot and in order to make nine foot ceilings we need to make nine foot lumber.”

Construction of wood pallets in Minnesota would also benefit from nine-foot long logs because lumber to make three pallets could be created out of a single log rather than manufacturing two pallets and leaving waste from 8.5-foot logs, Horton said.

If approved by the legislature, less than three percent of the timber loads hauled within Minnesota, would be wider under the special permits, Horton said.

Peter Wood, a logger from Canyon, said the legislation would benefit only those loggers who haul wood cross ways on logging trailers.

While some loggers still haul cross ways, most utilize cribs in which the logs are hauled lengthwise, he said.

“It’s a low percentage,” Wood said of loggers who would benefit from the legislation. “Most guys have crib trailers and if they can haul nine foot stuff, they can also haul 16 foot. It’s only going to help one to three percent who haul wood.”

Ray Higgins, Minnesota Timber Producers Association executive vice president, said the legislation has been discussed in the two past legislative sessions with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, State Patrol and others to arrive at a good proposal.

The bill would not change existing weight limits, Higgins said.

Wider mirrors, safety flags, and restrictions on when and where wider loads would be allowed, would be required, he said.

Wider loads would not be allowed in the Twin Cities metro area, Higgins said.

“It would help our loggers and truckers economically, keep them legal, reduce liability when hauling and would also help the forest products industry meet consumer demand and reduce the waste of natural resources,” Higgins said.

Loggers and truckers have been facing a number of challenges.

High fuel prices, rising parts costs, supply chain issues, equipment prices, and a labor shortage have hit the industry hard.

Lislegard said the bill would help the industry become more economical.

“It only seems like a foot, but it’s going to make things a lot more efficient,” Lislegard said.

Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) is co-author of the House version of the bill.

Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) is author of the Senate version.

Sen.’s Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing), Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) and Foung Hawj (DFL-St. Paul) are Senate co-authors.

Wood said larger measures need to be taken to help loggers.

“If they want to help, they can open up more forest or help Huber,” Wood said.

Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, N.C., in June 2021 announced plans to build a $440 million wood products mill in Cohasset.

About 150 logging trucks per day would be needed to feed the mill.

But after opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Bemidji Chamber of Commerce, and West Fraser, a wood products competitor, Huber in February said it would move construction of the facility to another state.