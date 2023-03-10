Open in App
Leland, NC
Star News

Professional baseball and increased property values are this week's big news

By Renee Spencer, Wilmington StarNews,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPmL0_0lEJq86800

Officials continue to explore bringing professional baseball to Brunswick County with a stadium in Leland, but they say the project won't be funded with tax dollars. How will it be funded, and what say will the public have? Brunswick County reporter Jamey Cross has the details in this week's top story.

Brunswick County residents are also talking about property tax revaluations. Brunswick County reporter Renee Spencer takes a look at what you need to know about the revaluations and the appeals process.

Other stories in this week's newsletter include a look at some of Brunswick's empty storefronts, the details on life-saving equipment coming to Brunswick County's parks, and a profile on a man with autism who's making a difference at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport.

As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!

