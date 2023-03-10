Open in App
Deland, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Strikes Gold On $20 Scratch-Off Lottery Game

By Jake Grissom,

4 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, of Deland, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Dominguez Rios purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!

Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

